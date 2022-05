"GoldenEye 007" came out back in 1997. It was one of the most popular titles on the N64 at the time of its release and is still considered one of the most influential shooters in gaming history. Franchises like "Halo" and "Call of Duty" can all trace their roots back to the free-exploration-based movement that was established in the Pierce Brosnan Bond game. This opened the floor for players to navigate the game stealthily and hunt for hidden secrets. The single-player campaign had plenty to keep fans engaged as Bond attempted to thwart a criminal syndicate from using a satellite to melt down the world's financial centers. It was just the right amount of camp, blended with challenging level design and plenty of action.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO