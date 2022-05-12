ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Election 2022: Why Would Texans Vote For Democrats Who Hate Them?

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y92PY_0fbPVOp300

The Democrats have made it clear their disdain for rural Americans. So why would any rural Americans choose to vote for them?

"They wouldn't, and they haven't" said UH political science professor and tv personality, Jacquie Baly, "The last decade, rural American's have been turning more and more to the Republican party. They feel that the Democrat party has abandoned them."

The Democrats have abandoned rural Americans with their policies, but not with their words. You've heard it, racists, white supremacists, rednecks, and religious extremists.

"Not only are they saying negative things about the people who are living in rural America, but they are cancelling a lot of the policies that would enrich, and enhance, the lives of people in rural America" Baly told KTRH, "And they're seeing that, and that's why they have turned to the Republican party."

And despite claims from the likes of AOC, and Beto O'Rourke, that Texas is turning blue? Bally believes we will see a resounding red across the state in November.

"Definitely" Baly said, "Not only are you seeing rural America that's going to continue to support the Republican party, but you're seeing people of color who are also embracing Republicans, you're seeing more and more Latinos and Hispanics, and actually at U of H I'm seeing more and more of my students."

The Democrats have also made clear their contempt for Texas.

"Texas is the prime target" Baly noted, "The Biden administration has just really made things extremely difficult for those who are in rural America, and of course the border has been ignored."

That will all change later this year.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beto O'rourke
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election#Texans#Republicans#Hate Them#Americans#The Democrat Party#The Republican Party#Bally#Latinos#Hispanics
TheWrap

Sean Hannity Falsely Identifies ‘Pallets and Pallets’ of Baby Formula at the Border Amid Shortage

(Note: post has been updated with a response from Sean Hannity and information about baby formula vs. powdered milk for babies.) Fox News’ Sean Hannity shared photos that falsely claimed to show “pallets and pallets” of baby formula at the southern border that were reserved for “illegal immigrants,” which CNN quickly debunked, calling the “Fox and Friends” segment an “illuminating example” in “outrage creation.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy