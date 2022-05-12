Election 2022: Why Would Texans Vote For Democrats Who Hate Them?

The Democrats have made it clear their disdain for rural Americans. So why would any rural Americans choose to vote for them?

"They wouldn't, and they haven't" said UH political science professor and tv personality, Jacquie Baly, "The last decade, rural American's have been turning more and more to the Republican party. They feel that the Democrat party has abandoned them."

The Democrats have abandoned rural Americans with their policies, but not with their words. You've heard it, racists, white supremacists, rednecks, and religious extremists.

"Not only are they saying negative things about the people who are living in rural America, but they are cancelling a lot of the policies that would enrich, and enhance, the lives of people in rural America" Baly told KTRH, "And they're seeing that, and that's why they have turned to the Republican party."

And despite claims from the likes of AOC, and Beto O'Rourke, that Texas is turning blue? Bally believes we will see a resounding red across the state in November.

"Definitely" Baly said, "Not only are you seeing rural America that's going to continue to support the Republican party, but you're seeing people of color who are also embracing Republicans, you're seeing more and more Latinos and Hispanics, and actually at U of H I'm seeing more and more of my students."

The Democrats have also made clear their contempt for Texas.

"Texas is the prime target" Baly noted, "The Biden administration has just really made things extremely difficult for those who are in rural America, and of course the border has been ignored."

That will all change later this year.