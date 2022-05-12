Biden nearly stumbles while boarding Air Force One

President Joe Biden had another less than graceful walk up the Air Force One air stair ramp Wednesday.

Biden, 79, appeared to momentarily lose his balance as he walked up to the presidential plane at Andrews Airforce Base en route to Illinois, footage shows.

Despite the brief blip, the commander and chief boarded the plane without incident, holding the rail with his right hand as he ascended.

Biden was in Illinois to visit a farm where he blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for increased global food prices . He also hosted a Chicago fundraiser and met with union supporters.

The president had previously slipped and fallen while boarding the plane in separate incidents that raised the eyebrows of some who have questioned if the septuagenarian president is in good health .

President Joe Biden was on his way to Illinois before he slipped while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on May 11, 2022. AP

President Joe Biden grips the rail while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland en route to Chicago on May 11, 2022. AP

President Joe Biden gestures before boarding Air force One to return to Washington from the O’Hare International Airport, in Chicago, Ill., on May 11, 2022. REUTERS

In November, doctors found him “fit for duty,” but noted his “gait is perceptibly stiffer and less fluid” than it was in 2020, and said “significant spinal arthritis” was partially to blame.

A photo from last year captures President Joe Biden stumble while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on March 19, 2021. AP

President Joe Biden hangs onto the railing with one hand as he stumbles while climbing the steps of Air Force One on March 19, 2021. REUTERS

With Post wires