Gunpowder Explosion in Russia Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured

A gunpowder explosion in Russia's far eastern Khabarovsk region has killed one person and injured seven others, according to local media reports.

The explosion reportedly occurred in the gunpowder warehouse of a military unit in the village of Teysin, in the Amur district of the Khabarovsk region, which is located more than 6,000 km (3,700 miles) east of Moscow.

"As a result of a gunpowder explosion while unloading munitions, seven people were injured, they sustained light wounds. One person was killed," an unnamed source told Russia's state-run news agency TASS.

The source said that a fire broke out following the explosion, and that authorities are currently working to extinguish the blaze.

According to the local health ministry, two of the people injured in the incident have serious burns and were transported to a hospital for treatment, while two others suffered minor burns and were treated at the scene.

The ministry didn't provide information about the other victims .

Several local news outlets report that a solider was killed instantly while unloading ammunition.

Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the reports.

The incident comes just days after fatalities were reported after a major explosion at an ammunition plant that produces gunpowder near the Ural Mountains in Russia.

Local authorities said two were killed and others were injured after an explosion occurred at the FKP Perm Powder Plant in the city of Perm on May 1.

"As a result of the incident, three employees were injured, one of them died on the spot, two were taken to the hospital. Subsequently, another one worker died in the hospital," the Russian State Labor Inspectorate for the Perm Territory said in a statement at the time.

Separately on Thursday, Russia said its security service had detained a resident of the western Kursk region for plotting a terrorist attack with Ukrainian intelligence services.

"The Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry have detained a resident of the Kursk region who planned to carry out explosions at one or more crowded infrastructure facilities in Kursk," Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

The FSB said the individual plotted to carry out the attacks "in order to disrupt the activities of government agencies and influence their decision on ending the special military operation [in Ukraine]."

The individual was found with two improvised explosive devices, and a weapon with ammunition, the FSB said.

"The individual in custody has made a confession, revealing his plans to leave for Ukraine after committing the crime," the FSB said.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Update: 05/12/22, 5:50 a.m. EDT: This article was updated with additional details, quotes and background information.