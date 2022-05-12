ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Stylish Hilton Head home is owned by a world-class artist but could be yours. Take a look

By Sarah Claire McDonald
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

A new address in the private Hilton Head Island community of Long Cove Club was recently put up for sale. Unlike the average home, however, this one offers a bit of an artistic twist.

5 Delta Lane , located in the gated golf community in the 29928 zip code, currently belongs to locally renowned, world-class artist Uschi Niner .

Born in Germany and raised in the Middle East, Uschi Niner has lived and painted all over the world. She now owns this Hilton Head Island home that’s currently on the market for $949,000.

The 3,896 square foot home outwardly reflects the classic Hilton Head Long Cove Club style. However, the inside of the property displays European, Middle Eastern, and North African influences. The artist combined the influence her travels gave her with that of Lowcountry living.

“In designing the home, Niner emphasized open space and sightlines, informed by her childhood spent abroad and her creative sensibilities. She drew inspiration from her farmhouse in France, where she converted extra-large barn doors to windows, allowing for an unfettered view of the Burgundy countryside,” according to a press release by Daniel Ravanel Sotheby’s International Realty .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0rjO_0fbPVJPQ00
An interior view of 5 Delta Lane in Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, SC. Keen Eye Marketing

The residence is full of light from the far-reaching, vast windows that allow sunlight to showcase each piece of artwork displayed in the home, as well as give an unobstructed view of the nearby lagoon with all manor of flora and fauna native to the Lowcountry. This space became a focal point to Niner.

Inside her home, Niner was able to display a variety of artwork, making the home look like a gallery itself: an artist’s dream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLY4T_0fbPVJPQ00
An view of the gallery inside 5 Delta Lane in Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, SC. Keen Eye Marketing

The home also features a vast array of library shelving to allow preferential storing for any avid literary collector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtkUi_0fbPVJPQ00
An interior view of 5 Delta Lane in Long Cove Club, Hilton Head Island, SC. Keen Eye Marketing

Niner and her late husband were initially drawn to the island’s abundant natural beauty and availability of world-class golf, a similar draw many visitors and locals experience. The en plein air painter routinely captured these beautiful sights on canvas.

After falling in love with the local weather, beach and access to abundant cultural opportunities, the artist will miss her muse.

“The Long Cove Club is a warm and welcoming community that I will miss.”, said Niner in a recent press release.

Comments / 1

