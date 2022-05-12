ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Enormous Sinkhole With Ancient Forest Inside Discovered in China

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

An enormous sinkhole with an ancient forest inside has been discovered by cave explorers in China.

The sinkhole in Leye County, in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is 630 feet deep and home to primitive trees that are growing as tall as 131 feet, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The hole appears to be a paradise for an abundant array of fauna. Zhang Yuanhai, senior engineer at the Institute of Karst Geology of China Geological Survey, told the news agency that there are also three caves within the hole, which are likely clues into the sinkhole's early evolution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HeSp9_0fbPVIWh00

The enormous sinkhole's interior is about 1,004 feet long and 492 feet wide, Xinhua reported.

Some of the plants growing in the forest can reach a person's shoulders, leader of the expedition team Chen Lixin told Xinhua.

The hole could even be home to species that science has not recorded yet. Chen told Live Science that he "wouldn't be surprised" to discover new species within the hole.

Cave researchers abseiled all the way to the bottom of the hole during the expedition and returned on May 6.

It brings the number of recorded sinkholes in the region to 30. Sinkholes in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region are particularly common. The rock below the surface of the land is prone to becoming naturally dissolved by acid rain. Over time, it causes a chasm within the earth and eventually causes the surface to fall through, creating the sinkhole.

While sinkholes can form in all areas with karst topography—a type of landscape where sinkholes commonly form—this area of China is known for its sinkholes that reach enormous depths, with gigantic entrances. In other parts of the world, sinkholes may be smaller and unnoticeable.

Many sinkholes also act as aquifers and sources of water, LiveScience reported. For 700 million people, sinkhole aquifers provide a primary water source, cave expert George Veni told the news outlet.

"In China you have this incredibly visually spectacular karst with enormous sinkholes and giant cave entrances and so forth," Veni told LiveScience. "In other parts of the world you walk out on the karst and you really don't notice anything."

The most common areas for large sinkholes are China, Mexico and Papua New Guinea, according to Xinhua.

The same researchers have discovered other enormous sinkholes in the area.

In 2019, they discovered a cluster of 19 sinkholes located in the same region, China Daily reported.

The sinkholes were all connected by an unground cave system and river, the news outlet reported. It was one of the largest sinkhole clusters ever found in this region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVfZo_0fbPVIWh00

Comments / 16

Shawn Curtis
3d ago

Great... another place in nature for humans to disturb and destroy. 😒

Reply
10
Gary Fahnestock
3d ago

they're going to find little dinosaurs in there

Reply(1)
16
Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
allthatsinteresting.com

An Anthropologist Believes This Hobbit-Like Early Human Isn’t Extinct — And Is Hiding Out In Indonesia

Gregory Forth has collected more than 30 eyewitness accounts that the "Hobbits" are still alive on the Indonesian island of Flores. When researchers discovered the bones of Homo floresiensis in Indonesia in 2003, scientists stood in awe. The remains on Flores Island indicated that this newfound hominin species had been three-and-a-half feet tall and used stone tools to hunt. Experts long believed it had gone extinct 50,000 years ago — until now.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geology Of China#Acid Rain#Xinhua News Agency#Live Science#Sinkholes
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered That 150 Skulls Found In A Mexican Cave Came From A Human Sacrifice In 900 C.E.

When Mexican police officers saw the skulls hidden away inside a cave, they believed they had found evidence of a modern mass murder. When Mexican police officers entered a cave in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa in 2012, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The subterranean site in the state of Chiapas held 150 skulls and other human remains, and authorities immediately assumed it was a modern crime scene. After a decade of research, however, experts have concluded that the bones are pre-Columbian.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
Symphony Science

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China forcing gov’t agencies and companies to stop using foreign-built computers

The Chinese government has reportedly ordered its central government agencies and state-backed corporations to stop using foreign-branded personal computers and to instead adopt domestic options within two years. Sources familiar with the Chinese government’s plans told Bloomberg on Friday that the order would require an estimated 50 million replacement PCs...
TECHNOLOGY
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Chinese Writing Mentions a Celestial Event Which Might Be the Oldest Known Reference to a Potential Aurora

Historians are not only known to record historical events, but are also keen observers of the sky, or so it says. Chinese historical documents, which told the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the 4th century BCE, mentions in its text a celestial phenomenon that turns out to be the oldest known reference to a potential aurora.
ASTRONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
939K+
Followers
93K+
Post
830M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy