Athens, GA

Local government agenda includes tax talk in Athens

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
athens city hall

With Athens property owners getting their tax notices this week, there is an afternoon meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Assessors: it’s a 4 o’clock session at City Hall.

There is tax talk today in Athens. A public hearing on the latest Athens-Clarke County budget—as required by the taxpayers’ bill of rights—is set for 5:30 this afternoon at the Government Building on Dougherty Street.

There is an evening meeting of the Clarke County School Board, underway at 6 o’clock School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.

The Clarke County School District hangs out another Help Wanted sign, offering signing bonuses of up to $25 hundred for special education teachers. The District says there are openings at several schools in Athens.

There is state money for water work in Jackson County: the city of Jefferson gets $11.6 million from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.

Related
Red and Black

Athens commission discusses Bethel Homes renovation, 2023 budget

During a Tuesday evening work session, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed the financing behind a renovation of Bethel Midtown Village, the 2023 fiscal year budget for Athens-Clarke County and other agenda items. North Downtown Housing. Athens Housing Authority Executive Director, Rick Parker, concluded the agenda items by discussing...
WGAU

Another boat ramp forum on tap for tonight

A third public forum on plans for a Macon Highway boat ramp project is set for 6 o’clock this evening at Ben Burton Park on Mitchell Bridge Road: the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is fielding public input on plans for the boat ramp, which is slated to be funded with local sales tax dollars.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Final week of early voting begins today

Today begins the third and final week of early voting in Athens and around the state, with new sites for advance voting. The Elections Office on Washington Street remains open, along with the Tennis Center on Lexington Road, the Extension Office on Cleveland Road, the Miriam Moore Community Center on McKinley Drive, the Library on Baxter Street, and—new this year—the Depot in Winterville. Early voting in Oconee County takes place at the Elections Office on Court Street in Watkinsville. Election day is May 24, eight days from today.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Kemp campaigns in Walton Co, hears from Rivian protestors

Governor Brian Kemp was met by critics of plans for the Rivian plant in a Sunday campaign stop in Walton County: the Governor was in Monroe, not far from the site of a proposed two thousand acre facility that will crank out electric trucks and SUVs, employing more than seven thousand people along the Walton-Morgan county line.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia early voting continues to set records

Through two weeks, turnout for early voting ahead of the Georgia primary elections continues to set state records. In a release, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office said that through Friday, nearly 380,000 people had voted either through in-person early voting or casting absentee ballots. That's more than a 180 percent increase from this same period in the 2020 primaries.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

U.S. Senators Warnock and Ossoff secure more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The state of Georgia will receive an influx of funding for federal housing. On Friday, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) have announced that they secured more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Planning […]
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Rivian hosts community outing in Newton County

Rivian Automotive invited community members to come out for lunch, activities and test rides in the company's R1T electric pickup trucks Saturday at the Newton Campus of Georgia State University. About 400 people were expected to attend the event. Attendees were given an opportunity to ride with a Rivian driver who demonstrated the vehicle both off-road and on the highway.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

This city has the lowest rent in Georgia

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Gov. Kemp announces tax rebate distribution

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Special rebates for Georgia taxpayers are expected to start going out this week–but the state doesn’t anticipate payments to be complete until early August. The state income tax refunds are being paid out of Georgia’s historic budget surplus. The Governor announced the start of the $1.1 billion plan on Wednesday. The law […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

6 months in, Biden's infrastructure plan has 4,300 projects

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Six months after the signing of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure package, the government said Monday there are 4,300 projects underway with more than $110 billion in funding announced — milestones the administration is publicly heralding as midterm politics intensify. White House...
U.S. POLITICS
Monroe Local News

Variance approval by City Council greenlights plans for Starbucks on east side of Hwy 138 in Monroe

The Monroe City Council approved a variance Tuesday that will allow for 26 parking spaces instead of the 18 spaces that would be permitted under the relevant zoning ordinance. The building to be constructed is for a Starbucks coffee shop at 730 E. Highway 138 – next to Chick-fil-A in Monroe. This approval enables plans to go ahead and begin construction. The building currently at that location has been vacant for some time. It was previously a pawn and gun shop and prior to that a restaurant.
MONROE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

State probes reported election server breach in south Georgia county

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia's secretary of state's office is investigating whether an activist had inappropriate access to an election server in a county in 2021. The Washington Post reported Friday that election officials in Coffee County may have given access to a man who was part of a network of Donald Trump supporters exploring ways to undo the November 2020 election.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Georgia Department of Revenue to begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds

ATLANTA – Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp and the Department of Revenue (DOR) announced today that DOR will begin issuing special, one-time tax refunds this week. This initiative is a result of House Bill 1302, which the Georgia General Assembly recently passed, and Gov. Kemp signed into law. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2020, due to the state experiencing a revenue surplus.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Buttigieg sends $5B to cities for safety as road deaths soar

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With upcoming data showing traffic deaths soaring, the Biden administration is steering $5 billion in federal aid to cities and localities to address the growing crisis by slowing down cars, carving out bike paths and wider sidewalks and nudging commuters to public transit. Transportation...
TRAFFIC
John Thompson

Local firm moving its headquarters to Cumming City Center

The ink was signed on the new lease Thursday.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) Another major development about Cumming’s new City Center was made late Thursday. ClearCourse Transportation Solutions, a Better Communities Collaborative company, is going to relocate its headquarters to City Center.
CUMMING, GA
WABE

Georgia man challenges eligibility of 13,600 voters

A Georgia man is challenging the eligibility of more than 13,000 registered voters in his county in the northern part of the state. Frank Schneider filed the challenge on Tuesday with the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, which will consider it during their regularly scheduled Thursday evening meeting, news outlets reported.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Ga. Democratic, GOP voters asked charged ballot questions

Voters in the Georgia primaries this month will be asked several questions on hot-button issues that have galvanized party politics in the Democratic and Republican parties, both in the state and across the country. Those subjects include same-day voter registration, paid parental leave, expansion of Medicaid, eliminating student loan debt...
GEORGIA STATE
Athens, GA
