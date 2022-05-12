Local government agenda includes tax talk in Athens

athens city hall

With Athens property owners getting their tax notices this week, there is an afternoon meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Assessors: it’s a 4 o’clock session at City Hall.

There is tax talk today in Athens. A public hearing on the latest Athens-Clarke County budget—as required by the taxpayers’ bill of rights—is set for 5:30 this afternoon at the Government Building on Dougherty Street.

There is an evening meeting of the Clarke County School Board, underway at 6 o’clock School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.

The Clarke County School District hangs out another Help Wanted sign, offering signing bonuses of up to $25 hundred for special education teachers. The District says there are openings at several schools in Athens.

There is state money for water work in Jackson County: the city of Jefferson gets $11.6 million from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.

