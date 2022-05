Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Still socked in with clouds, fog and showers and storms today. Brighter days are on the way. The area of low pressure that has been giving us so much trouble over the past week will continue to weaken and move away. We will still see scattered showers and possible storms today. High temperatures will warm to the mid 70s. Grab the umbrella if you want to be out and about today!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO