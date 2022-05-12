Vehicle goes off of I-79 near Wexford

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were taken to local hospitals after a crash in Forward Township.The crash happened Friday night, and at least one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter. One of the vehicles involved went down a ravine after a collision with another vehicle on Route 68. Three children of former KDKA-TV reporter Pam Surano were among those in one of the cars, including her daughter Mary — who is recovering from a spinal stroke suffered while jumping on a trampoline in August 2020.Mary's leg was severely injured, and she underwent surgery on Saturday morning. Mary's son Jimmy helped pull his siblings and a friend from their car, which caught on fire after rolling over.

