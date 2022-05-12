Vehicle goes off of I-79 near Wexford

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several young men were among five people who were hurt in a crash in Forward Township, Butler County, on Friday night. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Old Route 68. State police said a white SUV being...
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A woman was hurt after she was involved in an ATV crash in New Castle Saturday evening. According to City of New Castle police, the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Highland Avenue. The ATV was driving illegally on the city street when it lost...
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — An incident brought police and the coroner to Bonzo Street in New Castle late Sunday night. Police haven’t confirmed what happened but Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 learned the first called for police were around 11:25 p.m. Lawrence County 911 dispatchers said investigators were...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were taken to local hospitals after a crash in Forward Township.The crash happened Friday night, and at least one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter. One of the vehicles involved went down a ravine after a collision with another vehicle on Route 68. Three children of former KDKA-TV reporter Pam Surano were among those in one of the cars, including her daughter Mary — who is recovering from a spinal stroke suffered while jumping on a trampoline in August 2020.Mary's leg was severely injured, and she underwent surgery on Saturday morning. Mary's son Jimmy helped pull his siblings and a friend from their car, which caught on fire after rolling over.
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died following a two-vehicle crash in Moon Township on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the 500 block of Flaugherty Run Road. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as George McMahon, 59, of Coraopolis. The medical examiner's report said McMahon...
BUTLER, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh after being struck by a tree in Butler. Butler County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that fire and EMS units responded to the scene. at 373 Unionville Road in Franklin Township. The victim was flown to a...
MASONTOWN, Pa. — A crash led to a power outage in Masontown, Fayette County. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of East Church Street. West Penn Power reported nearly four dozen customers were without service, as of 3:30 a.m. Monday. Service was expected to...
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A Bethel Park police officer sustained serious injuries to his legs after he was hit by a car on Friday night. The incident happened at Route 88 and Broughton Road around 9 p.m. The officer was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries to...
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Update 9:15 p.m. - The Westmoreland County District Attorney's office has identified the victim and suspect in what they are saying is a criminal homicide. In the statement, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli says a woman's body was found at the U-Haul facility on Leechburg Road...
PITTSBURGH — A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital by medics after accidentally shooting himself in the headwith a firearm. Allegheny County 911 confirmed that police and EMS units responded to the scene in the 400 block of Johnston Avenue after 8 p.m. It’s not clear at this...
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in McKeesport late Saturday night. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office has identified the man as John May, of McKeesport. The fatal crash occurred at 5th Avenue and Lincoln way around 11:07 p.m. May was...
A 7-year-old from Ohio gave his parents and a lot of drivers a big scare this week when he drove his parents' car on the road for several minutes. Calls started coming in to 911 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. "There was a boy driving the wrong way, a small...
An Apollo man is charged with fatally shooting his wife at a Lower Burrell U-Haul storage facility after accusing her of cheating on him, authorities said. Alfred Keith Steele, 42, had blood on his shoes and pants when he turned himself in to state police at the Kiski Valley barracks Saturday morning. He told authorities he had “just shot and killed” his wife, Kelly Steele, with a gun stored at the facility, according to a criminal complaint filed by Lower Burrell police.
CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that fire crews are on the scene for a fire in Carnegie. The fire is located in the 400 block of Newkirk Street. 911 said the call for the fire came in at 9:33 p.m. There are no reported...
PITTSBURGH — One person was hospitalized late Friday night after being hit by a Port Authority bus in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. A Route 71D Port Authority bus was heading inbound on Fifth Avenue near Maryland Street around 11 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian. First responders transported the pedestrian...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Westmoreland County district attorney and police are investigating after a body was found at a storage facility in Lower Burrell on Saturday morning. Units responded to Leechburg Road this morning, and discovered the body once on scene at 100 Burrell Plaza. District attorney Nicole...
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — South Fayette Township police are asking for the public’s help to provide home surveillance video from three streets. Police are looking for videos from Augusta Drive, Pine Valley and Cyprus Court from Friday, May 13 between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the township.
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says the building was searched thoroughly and nothing was found. The streets surrounding the area were re-opened to traffic at around 9:20 p.m. Pittsburgh Police responded to a bomb threat to an office building Saturday evening. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Public Safety says...
