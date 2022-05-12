First Warning Forecast

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on Interstate 64 near Saint Albans will need to pump their brakes this weekend. The West Virginia State Police, the Public Service Commission and other law enforcement agencies will be subjecting motorists to targeted speed enforcement while issuing tickets near the work zone between the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge and the U.S. 35 exit.

