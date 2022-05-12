First Warning Forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Six ATVs, a Dodge Charger, guns, marijuana, and other drugs were seized at a residence on Cleveland’s West Side as a search warrant was executed on May 12, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed. WOIO reports, the warrant was executed by the OSHP Vehicle...
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2021, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said. Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested Friday and charged with conspiracy to murder and complicity to murder in the death of Kane Roush.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All westbound lanes of I-64 remains shut down Friday after a four-vehicle crash injured several people. According to the Charleston Police Department, the accident happened just after 9 a.m. just before the exit 58C or the Washington Street exit. Four adults and two juveniles were...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police investigated Friday night after they say shots were fired in the city’s East End. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2900 block of 7th Avenue. Police say while a few rounds were fired off, no one was hurt. One person...
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – UPDATE: On Friday, May 13, detectives and deputies responded to the Lucasville area after they received information that the suspect had stolen another vehicle. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, while searching for the suspect, he parked the vehicle and stole another vehicle....
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Beverly Jane Blankenship, 75, a white female with brown eyes and blonde hair. She is missing from the Huntington area of Cabell county since around 4 p.m. Saturday. Officials say she’s in the early stages of dementia. She’s...
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man police described as “dangerous” Friday morning has been caught, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson Police dispatchers tell WSAZ a search for Kenneth Sims began around 3 a.m. after a traffic stop on Main Street. Deputies say Sims car...
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews responded Friday afternoon to a house fire and a report of a man running around with a gun in the Pinch area. Justin Teel, the assistant chief with the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, says no one was hurt, and nobody was in the home along Quick Road when crews arrived.
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on Interstate 64 near Saint Albans will need to pump their brakes this weekend. The West Virginia State Police, the Public Service Commission and other law enforcement agencies will be subjecting motorists to targeted speed enforcement while issuing tickets near the work zone between the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge and the U.S. 35 exit.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville will honor fallen troopers on Monday, May 16, in recognition of National Police Officers Memorial Week. Officials will do a wreath presentation at the burial site of each trooper. In 1980, 30-year-old Trooper Jerome S. Clifton...
