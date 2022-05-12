ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Macon Highway boat launch plan is focus of forums

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
Kayakers Kayakers

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host public input opportunities on plans for Macon Highway Boat Launch Project. The first forum is set for 6 o’clock this evening in the pavilion at Ben Burton Park on Mitchell Bridge Road in Athens. The proposed boat launch would provide access to the Oconee River for canoes and kayaks. It is to be funded with special purposes local option sales tax dollars.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host public input opportunities regarding the proposed Macon Highway Boat Launch Project in May. This launch, located near Macon Highway and Lumpkin Street, compliments the one located at Ben Burton Park and completes the first segment of the Middle Oconee Water Trail in Athens-Clarke County. It will provide access to the Oconee River for canoes and kayaks. The project is funded through SPLOST 2020 and is under consideration for a Land and Water Conservation Grant Fund opportunity. Staff will share the schematic design that reflects public input received in 2021.

Sessions will take place in the pavilion at Ben Burton Park, located at 615 Mitchell Bridge Road on the following dates:

• Thursday, May 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

• Monday, May 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

An online survey is available through Sunday, May 22.

For more information, please visit the Macon Highway Boat Launch page or call 706-613-3801.

Another boat ramp forum on tap for tonight

A third public forum on plans for a Macon Highway boat ramp project is set for 6 o’clock this evening at Ben Burton Park on Mitchell Bridge Road: the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department is fielding public input on plans for the boat ramp, which is slated to be funded with local sales tax dollars.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Rivian hosts community outing in Newton County

Rivian Automotive invited community members to come out for lunch, activities and test rides in the company's R1T electric pickup trucks Saturday at the Newton Campus of Georgia State University. About 400 people were expected to attend the event. Attendees were given an opportunity to ride with a Rivian driver who demonstrated the vehicle both off-road and on the highway.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Final week of early voting begins today

Today begins the third and final week of early voting in Athens and around the state, with new sites for advance voting. The Elections Office on Washington Street remains open, along with the Tennis Center on Lexington Road, the Extension Office on Cleveland Road, the Miriam Moore Community Center on McKinley Drive, the Library on Baxter Street, and—new this year—the Depot in Winterville. Early voting in Oconee County takes place at the Elections Office on Court Street in Watkinsville. Election day is May 24, eight days from today.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Variance approval by City Council greenlights plans for Starbucks on east side of Hwy 138 in Monroe

The Monroe City Council approved a variance Tuesday that will allow for 26 parking spaces instead of the 18 spaces that would be permitted under the relevant zoning ordinance. The building to be constructed is for a Starbucks coffee shop at 730 E. Highway 138 – next to Chick-fil-A in Monroe. This approval enables plans to go ahead and begin construction. The building currently at that location has been vacant for some time. It was previously a pawn and gun shop and prior to that a restaurant.
MONROE, GA
John Thompson

Local firm moving its headquarters to Cumming City Center

The ink was signed on the new lease Thursday.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) Another major development about Cumming’s new City Center was made late Thursday. ClearCourse Transportation Solutions, a Better Communities Collaborative company, is going to relocate its headquarters to City Center.
CUMMING, GA
WJBF

U.S. Senators Warnock and Ossoff secure more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The state of Georgia will receive an influx of funding for federal housing. On Friday, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) have announced that they secured more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Planning […]
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Hundreds turn out for White County Chamber Business Block Party

Downtown Cleveland was alive Thursday afternoon with a large crowd participating in the White County Chamber of Commerce Business Block Party. Hundreds of people took advantage of the great weather to stroll around Freedom Park and check out the many businesses and service organizations that participated. White County Chamber of...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Cassville White Road bridge over I-75 closed this weekend

If you are going to be traveling in Bartow County this weekend, we have this traffic note. The Cassville White Road Bridge over the interstate will be closed from 7:30 tonight through Monday at 5:30 a.m. while crews continue construction on the two roundabouts at the I-75 entrance and exit ramps.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Kemp campaigns in Walton Co, hears from Rivian protestors

Governor Brian Kemp was met by critics of plans for the Rivian plant in a Sunday campaign stop in Walton County: the Governor was in Monroe, not far from the site of a proposed two thousand acre facility that will crank out electric trucks and SUVs, employing more than seven thousand people along the Walton-Morgan county line.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

State probes reported election server breach in south Georgia county

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia's secretary of state's office is investigating whether an activist had inappropriate access to an election server in a county in 2021. The Washington Post reported Friday that election officials in Coffee County may have given access to a man who was part of a network of Donald Trump supporters exploring ways to undo the November 2020 election.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
UGA says “priorities are advanced” as Kemp signs state budget

Key measures advancing the University of Georgia were made official Thursday when Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget. With the budget’s approval, the University System of Georgia will apportion over $600 million to UGA in FY23. “On behalf of the University...
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hyundai to open vast factory in Georgia, reports say

Korean car manufacturer Hyundai Motor Group is expected to formally announce the construction of a large factory near Savannah, according to industry sources. The company already runs a Georgia plant In West Point for its Kia brand and an additional location in Montgomery, Alabama. Details of the plan are still...
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS 46

GEORGIA’S MAY PRIMARY: A look at who’s running in the big races

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Early voting is underway in Georgia and the primary election will take place May 24 in the state. Here’s a look at the big races and who is running:. Gov. Brian Kemp -- Kemp is running for re-election. Kemp is a conservative Republican and recently signed bills banning “divisive concepts” such as Critical Race Theory being taught in schools and a ban against transgender athletes.
GEORGIA STATE
Athens, GA
