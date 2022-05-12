Macon Highway boat launch plan is focus of forums

Kayakers Kayakers

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host public input opportunities on plans for Macon Highway Boat Launch Project. The first forum is set for 6 o’clock this evening in the pavilion at Ben Burton Park on Mitchell Bridge Road in Athens. The proposed boat launch would provide access to the Oconee River for canoes and kayaks. It is to be funded with special purposes local option sales tax dollars.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host public input opportunities regarding the proposed Macon Highway Boat Launch Project in May. This launch, located near Macon Highway and Lumpkin Street, compliments the one located at Ben Burton Park and completes the first segment of the Middle Oconee Water Trail in Athens-Clarke County. It will provide access to the Oconee River for canoes and kayaks. The project is funded through SPLOST 2020 and is under consideration for a Land and Water Conservation Grant Fund opportunity. Staff will share the schematic design that reflects public input received in 2021.

Sessions will take place in the pavilion at Ben Burton Park, located at 615 Mitchell Bridge Road on the following dates:

• Thursday, May 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 14 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

• Monday, May 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

An online survey is available through Sunday, May 22.

For more information, please visit the Macon Highway Boat Launch page or call 706-613-3801.

