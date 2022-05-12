ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Pilot killed in crash in Athens

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
Athens Ben Epps Flight Center A plane crashed at Athens airport on Wednesday night, leaving one person dead.

A pilot is killed in the crash of a small plane that went down Wednesday evening in Athens: it happened in woods off Cherokee Road not far from Athens-Ben Epps Airport. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

From WSB TV…

Officials are investigating a plane crash at Athens-Ben Epps Airport, Athens-Clarke County Police Department confirmed.

Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln learned the pilot flying the plane died after crashing into a heavily wooded area, according to Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services Battalion Chief Nate Moss.

Moss said the pilot took off shortly before 7 p.m. and began experiencing mechanical issues.

He radioed to the tower for help, but to no avail.

The plane crashed in a wooded area near the intersection of Cherokee Road and Buddy Christian Way, Moss said.

Officials have not identified the pilot, nor the size of the plane he was flying.

WGAU

Coroner updates information on deadly plane crash in Athens

The pilot of the plane that crashed Wednesday night in Athens has been identified as a man from Texas: his name has not yet been released. He was apparently trying to make an emergency landing after developing engine trouble during a flight that began in North Carolina. His plane went down in woods off Cherokee Road, coming up just short of Athens-Ben Epps Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
ATHENS, GA
