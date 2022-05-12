ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Man shot his mother on Mother’s Day after argument over Xbox controller, police say

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Kentucky man was arrested over the weekend after police there say he shot his mother following a dispute over an Xbox controller. Jacob R. Small has been charged with attempted murder, domestic violence, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief after the...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

