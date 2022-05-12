ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dubai Airport sees busiest quarter in two years as travel gains pace

By Alexander Cornwell
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJlbS_0fbPSaOi00
Emirates planes are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

DUBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - Dubai's main airport on Thursday reported its busiest quarter in two years as the rebound in international travel gains pace, with its chief executive predicting Dubai International could see pre-COVID figures by the end of 2024.

The Gulf hub, one of the world's leading gateways for international travel, handled 13.6 million passengers in the January-March period, more than double the 5.7 million in the same period last year.

It was the best performance since 17.8 million passengers in the first quarter of 2020, before the pandemic shut most international borders and forced airlines to halt flights.

The state-owned operator now expects 58.3 million passengers will pass through the airport this year, compared with an initial forecast of about 56 million.

"It does signal that we can be more optimistic about the future and hope to regain pre-COVID levels maybe as early as 2024," Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told Reuters in Dubai.

The recovery at the airport, the hub of airline Emirates, continues to be driven by point-to-point traffic, which Griffiths said currently accounts for about 70% of all passengers.

Before the pandemic, the airport, which only handles international flights, had an even passenger traffic split with those who transit through to board flights to other destinations.

Griffiths said it was possible point-to-point would remain the larger contributor to passenger traffic flows until markets in Asia, such as China, lift COVID-19 restrictions.

"We have to be a little bit cautious about the rate of recovery particularly for the transit market but overall we are pretty bullish."

Griffiths also said passengers could soon start seeing more expensive air fares due to high oil prices and inflation, though doubted that would dent demand built up during the pandemic.

Writing by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

Europe drops face covering rule for flights and airports - but don't ditch your mask yet

The EU's recommendation to wear face masks on board EU flights and in EU airports will no longer apply from May 16 © Getty Images. Broadly speaking, you'll no longer be required to wear face masks in airports or on flights within the European Union from Monday, May 16, officials announced today. Though you'll need to check your airline's policy before ditching your mask.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Airline passengers forced to wait outside airport for hours

Thousands of passengers flying from Birmingham Airport were forced to wait in long queues outside for several hours as the aviation sector continues to suffer from staff shortages.The situation on Monday morning was described as “absolute chaos” and “manic” by travellers on Twitter.One person said it took her “two hours to get through check-in and security”.Another threatened legal action against the airport if they miss their flight due to a “lack of management”.Absolute chaos at @bhx_official #birminghamairport this morning, it took two hours to get through check-in and security with kilometric queues. Get there at least 3 hours before 😳😅—...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Airlines press U.S. to lift pre-departure testing requirements

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines are pressing the Biden administration to lift a 16-month-old rule requiring nearly all international air passengers with some exceptions to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the country. Airline executives say many Americans are not traveling internationally because of concerns they will test...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dubai Airport#Dubai International
The Independent

Birmingham airport: Passenger advises fellow travellers to arrive five hours early in response to ‘1km’ queues

Birmingham Airport saw enormous queues and long waits yesterday, with one traveller estimating a “one kilometre” queue at its peak, while another advised fellow passengers to arrive “at least” five hours before their flight.Queues around 5am-8am stretched outside the terminal, with social media users posting videos and photos of snaking lines of holidaymakers waiting in the drop-off area.“The queues at Birmingham Airport are worse than the media are reporting! Give yourself at least 5hrs before your flight!” tweeted Jon Rowe shortly before 6am.Not long after 7am, Lee Griffiths posted several pictures of the queues, writing: “Total shambles at @bhx_official this...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Disabled passenger misses flight after Birmingham Airport staff left her at gate and never returned

An 87-year-old disabled woman missed her flight to Spain on Sunday after Birmingham Airport staff “failed on help her on board”, according to her son.Sheila Cottrill arrived at Birmingham Airport three hours before her Ryanair flight on 1 May, which she was taking in order to visit son Jeremy, who is based in Barcelona.A wheelchair user, she had booked “assisted passage” help via Ryanair’s website when purchasing her tickets, and expected to be helped through the airport and on to the 3.50pm flight.Arriving in her wheelchair, Ms Cottrill was helped at first by the airport’s Special Assistance staff, who escorted...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

A study reveals the cheapest time to buy airfare

Everyone seems to have a theory on the best time to purchase airfare to save the most money. Some say it's right before take-off. Others will swear that prices are lowest six months before the flight. Well, now we have the truth. A scientific study was conducted by Expedia and the Airlines Reporting Commission that found the best times to buy flight tickets to get the best deal possible.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Sailing on Its New Ship Due to Charter

Norwegian Cruise Line informed booked guests and travel partners today that the January 22, 2023 sailing of Norwegian Prima from Port Canaveral has been canceled, due to a full ship charter sailing on that date. Impacted guests will automatically be receiving full refunds, and additional compensation is also being given.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy