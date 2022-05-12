ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden to order flags at half-staff to mark 1 million COVID deaths

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0570_0fbPSLLv00
Tweet

President Biden will order flags at half-staff Thursday to commemorate the deaths of 1 million Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Biden released a statement Thursday morning honoring those who have died in the U.S. over the last two years of the pandemic. He is also set to address a global COVID-19 summit later in the day in a pre-recorded statement.

Various COVID-19 trackers have different totals for the number of Americans who have died from the coronavirus.

NBC News has compiled data showing more than 1 million Americans have already been lost to COVID-19, while Johns Hopkins University’s tracker has the number at slightly above 998,000.

While the U.S. hovers around the 1 million deaths mark, cases are beginning to rise again across the U.S., though experts are not panicking due to the nature of the omicron subvariant known as BA.2 and widespread immunity provided by vaccines and antibodies.

Though public health officials say the pandemic is not over, the U.S. is among many countries learning to live with the virus, with all states dropping their COVID-19 mask mandates and social distancing requirements.

Comments / 73

CandyCrushLover
4d ago

You mean 1 million deaths "with Covid" rather than deaths "from Covid"? Thanks but no thanks. Maybe the flag should be put at half mast for crimes against humanity? Mandates? Vaccine injury? Negligence of care of the seriously ill because of negligent care of Covid patients?

Reply(5)
54
Patricia Crockett
3d ago

the flay is to be lowered in honor of our Soldiers killed in the line of duty and for serving our country for our freedoms. not for vaccine deaths that you all brought on!

Reply(4)
53
Franklin WilliamsSr
3d ago

Its sad that so many human being lost their life to a man maid virus. So we lower the flag. Did we lower the flag for our service members that died in Afghanistan. That should have been prevented. He was directly responsible.

Reply(1)
34
Related
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

White House warns it will only give vaccines to at-risk Americans if Congress doesn't approve $10billion in COVID funding because Biden administration has run out of money - and is predicting another surge in infections this fall

The White House will have to limit the next generation of COVID-19 shots to the Americans at highest risk for serious disease if Congress doesn't pass a new coronavirus funding package. On Monday, CNBC reported the warning, citing a senior Biden administration official. 'We will be able to get some...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Why some of Biden's top doctors are wearing masks in "low" COVID areas

Two of the Biden administration's top doctors now say they are now choosing to wear masks indoors even in communities officially deemed to have "low" levels of COVID-19. "I've been masking more, partially because I've really had engagements that I've really wanted to get to, and didn't want to have to cancel," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week at an event hosted by the Milken Institute in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mark 1#Americans#Nbc News#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19, CDC report estimates over 60% of Americans have had the virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, and a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention says at least 60% of Americans, including 75% of children, have caught the virus. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the virus and staying healthy.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

WHO chief warns that the world is 'increasingly blind' to Covid transmission even as it reports lowest weekly death totals since start of pandemic and Fauci says US is 'out of the pandemic phase'

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, with hospitalization and death totals cratering around the world, and even the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the United States may be past that phase of the virus's lifespan, but some key figures at the World Health Organization (WHO) are still issuing dire warnings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

562K+
Followers
68K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy