ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Applications sought for judicial vacancy in West Virginia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being taken for a judicial vacancy in West Virginia.

The vacancy is in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which covers Logan County.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday. The application packet is available online.

Any application or letter of recommendation received after the deadline will not be considered, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said.

The application and recommendation letters should be submitted to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305.

Interviews will be held May 25 in Charleston.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

North Carolina community mourns lynching victims

PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — About 100 people attended a service to honor the memories of five people who were lynched in Chatham County, North Carolina, more than a century ago. The News & Observer reports that the service held Saturday was organized by local NAACP branches with support from the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative, based in Montgomery, Alabama. The group encourages researchers around the country to gather and share information about lynchings that happened in their communities.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, WV
Government
City
Charleston, WV
County
Logan County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
The Associated Press

Agreement reached for Ohio vote on legal weed in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group backing the legalization of marijuana for adult use in Ohio and Republican legislative leaders have reached a settlement calling for a possible statewide legalization vote next year. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol sued the Republicans in Columbus earlier this month anticipating...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Police: 4 Indiana youths rescued from Lake Michigan

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Four Indiana juveniles have been pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan. Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Bystanders hauled two of the youths to safety, while first responders...
SAWYER, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
The Associated Press

Popular state trail reopened following years of repairs

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — The popular Elroy-Sparta State Trail in western Wisconsin officially reopened over the weekend following several years of flood-related repairs. Summer flood damage in 2018 closed the 32-mile-long trail which had about 60,000 visitors a year. The state Department of Natural Resources said the trail needed two complete bridge replacements and landslide repairs, among other work.
SPARTA, WI
The Associated Press

Missouri Legislature passes few bills in slow session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers passed few bills during the 2022 legislative session, in part because of gridlock in the Republican-led Senate. Senators adjourned Thursday after approving new congressional districts, cutting off work on all other bills. The GOP-led House continued work on the last day of session Friday to pass remaining legislation that did not die in the Senate.
The Associated Press

Baltimore defense attorney loses bid for new trial

BALTIMORE (AP) — A prominent Baltimore defense attorney has lost his bid for a new trial on charges of money laundering for a drug organization. The Baltimore Sun reports that attorney Ken Ravenell sought a new trial on the grounds that jurors weren’t property instructed before their deliberations. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady denied the request, writing in his ruling that the court followed all the correct procedures during Ravenell’s first trial.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Office Of The Governor
The Associated Press

Alaska House votes against accepting Senate budget plan

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House on Saturday voted against accepting a state spending package passed by the Senate that included payments of about $5,500 to residents. The vote to concur with the Senate package failed, with 18 members in favor of accepting the Senate plan and 22 against. The vote sets the stage for a conference committee, with the regular legislative session set to end by Wednesday. In a conference committee, House and Senate negotiators are tasked with hashing out differences between the budgets that passed each chamber.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

897K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy