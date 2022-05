The Little Falls Public Library is pleased to announce a presentation at the Little Falls Public Library on Saturday, June 4th, to serve as an introduction for the upcoming Norman Rockwell exhibition at the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute in Utica from June 11th to September 18th, 2022. On Saturday the 4th at 12:30 PM in the library’s Community Room at 10 Waverly Pl, Little Falls, representatives will be providing a talk and multimedia presentation to preview the aforementioned MWPAI Rockwell show. This presentation, in conjunction with the Mohawk Valley Center for the Arts and the Munson William Proctor Arts Institute, will be free and open to the public in the library’s handicap-accessible community-room space.

