New Murrells Inlet smoke pit and oyster bar is chefs’ escape from corporate America

Husband and wife Brian and Penny Hayes have been chefs for about three decades, including about 20 years in New York working at the United Nations headquarters and for some of the top caterers in Manhattan.

Penny worked for Fresh Company, a large farm-to-table caterer, as well as Abigail Kirsch catering.

In 10 years since moving to the Grand Strand, they served as chefs at the private DeBordieu Club in Georgetown.

Fat Boys Smoke Pit and Oyster Bar in Murrells Inlet is their separation from the corporate world.

“We wanted to do something that we loved and we knew the area would love as well.” Penny said. “We are not corporate. We firmly believe in supporting small businesses. We’re not going to cut corners to save money, and we’re going to help the community.”

Brian and Penny are the head chefs and managing partners of Fat Boys, which had a soft opening last weekend and will be open for the Harley-Davidson bike weeks from Wednesday through Sunday, May 26. A limited menu featuring barbecue options will be available from noon to 9 p.m. each day, with liquor sales until midnight.

A full menu will be available for a grand opening on May 28 and thereafter. As the name implies, oysters and a variety of smoked meats will be featured.

“Things that we’re really passionate about are oysters, barbecue, fresh food, motorcycles and the community,” Brian said. “We love to ride and to hang out at places like this.”

The business is named after the iconic Harley-Davidson model. “It symbolizes patriotism and nostalgia and is a formidable force,” Penny said.

What’s on the menu at Fat Boys?

The brisket is Texas style and is smoked for 16 hours, the ribs are St. Louis/Memphis style with a house-made brown sugar dry rub, a salmon entree is charred on a cedar plank with a Korean bulgogi glaze, wings are smoked and feature an Alabama white sauce, a pork belly dish is served with a double IPA beer barbecue sauce, and there is a whiskey and sweet orange half chicken.

Smoke pit items are served with a side, Yankee cornbread with chutney butter and house-made pickles.

Three BBQ sauces will be on each table with mustard, vinegar and tomato bases, and the IPA or white sauces can be available upon request.

Sandwiches served on fresh-baked brioche buns include blackened catfish, hickory-smoked pork butt BBQ, Nashville hot chicken, pork belly with arugula and tomato, and pit-smoked sausage and peppers.

Oysters will be available raw; fire-roasted with charred lemon, sea salt garlic butter and panko crust; or with smoked jalapeno and cucumber mignonette.

Penny makes a she crab soup, and appetizers include boiled peanuts, Brussels sprouts, fried skins, and a charred eggplant dip with pita chips.

A pair of salads, including succotash, are available with catfish and chicken add-ons.

Fat Boys Fire Pit & Oyster Bar has opened across from Suck Bang Blow on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. It features Texas-style barbecue with both indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment. May 06, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

There’s also a kid’s menu and six sides including smoked mac & cheese, chow chow, pickled succotash and horseradish pineapple slaw. Desserts are a chocolate custard, and moonshine-infused watermelon, which requires and ID.

Fat Boys will feature local products in many cases, including produce from Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet and fresh catches from local fishermen.

There are six beers on tap including some craft beer from Grand Strand breweries — with more to come — and there is an extensive bourbon selection.

With chefs owning the restaurant, additional menu items may be added over time.

Fat Boys Fire Pit & Oyster Bar has opened across from Suck Bang Blow on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. It features Texas-style barbecue with both indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment. May 06, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

A Lowcountry setting in new local restaurant

Fat Boys is in a building across from Suck Bang Blow on U.S. 17 that previously housed the Whiskey Fish bar/restaurant but has been vacant for three years.

The outdoor area behind the restaurant is set beneath a huge live oak tree with hanging moss and features a stage for entertainment, several fire pits and a separate bar made with aged knotted wood. Lights hang from the oak tree.

“We were actually looking at trimming it, but this is historic so you really can’t touch it. It’s part of the view,” said manager Tony Bennett, who recently owned and operated 99 Bar & Grill on Ocean Boulevard with his wife and was a manager at Banditos Cantina. “It’s going to be a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere with great food.”

The Hayes’ plan to have live music Thursday through Sunday during the summer months and will have local bands performing over the next two weeks. Cornhole and darts are available.

After the grand opening, a full menu will be available indoors and lighter fare will be available outside.

A motorized wheelchair on a long ramp provides accessibility to the handicapped for indoor dining.

Share your business tips

Alan Blondin writes about retail businesses for The Sun News. Have a tip to share about a retail store or restaurant opening or closing, or see new construction you’d like us to check out? Please let us know at ablondin@thesunnews.com

The food industry is a second career for Bennett. He played for several years in the Arena Football League — 99 was his jersey number — and competes in The World’s Strongest Man competitions.

He was planning to operate his Rollin’ Wings food truck before meeting Brian through BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse) and chose to join the Hayes’ on their BBQ and oyster endeavor.

Special events and other other news will be updated on the Fat Boys website and Facebook page .