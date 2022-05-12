ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

New Murrells Inlet smoke pit and oyster bar is chefs’ escape from corporate America

By Alan Blondin
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

Husband and wife Brian and Penny Hayes have been chefs for about three decades, including about 20 years in New York working at the United Nations headquarters and for some of the top caterers in Manhattan.

Penny worked for Fresh Company, a large farm-to-table caterer, as well as Abigail Kirsch catering.

In 10 years since moving to the Grand Strand, they served as chefs at the private DeBordieu Club in Georgetown.

Fat Boys Smoke Pit and Oyster Bar in Murrells Inlet is their separation from the corporate world.

“We wanted to do something that we loved and we knew the area would love as well.” Penny said. “We are not corporate. We firmly believe in supporting small businesses. We’re not going to cut corners to save money, and we’re going to help the community.”

Brian and Penny are the head chefs and managing partners of Fat Boys, which had a soft opening last weekend and will be open for the Harley-Davidson bike weeks from Wednesday through Sunday, May 26. A limited menu featuring barbecue options will be available from noon to 9 p.m. each day, with liquor sales until midnight.

A full menu will be available for a grand opening on May 28 and thereafter. As the name implies, oysters and a variety of smoked meats will be featured.

“Things that we’re really passionate about are oysters, barbecue, fresh food, motorcycles and the community,” Brian said. “We love to ride and to hang out at places like this.”

The business is named after the iconic Harley-Davidson model. “It symbolizes patriotism and nostalgia and is a formidable force,” Penny said.

What’s on the menu at Fat Boys?

The brisket is Texas style and is smoked for 16 hours, the ribs are St. Louis/Memphis style with a house-made brown sugar dry rub, a salmon entree is charred on a cedar plank with a Korean bulgogi glaze, wings are smoked and feature an Alabama white sauce, a pork belly dish is served with a double IPA beer barbecue sauce, and there is a whiskey and sweet orange half chicken.

Smoke pit items are served with a side, Yankee cornbread with chutney butter and house-made pickles.

Three BBQ sauces will be on each table with mustard, vinegar and tomato bases, and the IPA or white sauces can be available upon request.

Sandwiches served on fresh-baked brioche buns include blackened catfish, hickory-smoked pork butt BBQ, Nashville hot chicken, pork belly with arugula and tomato, and pit-smoked sausage and peppers.

Oysters will be available raw; fire-roasted with charred lemon, sea salt garlic butter and panko crust; or with smoked jalapeno and cucumber mignonette.

Penny makes a she crab soup, and appetizers include boiled peanuts, Brussels sprouts, fried skins, and a charred eggplant dip with pita chips.

A pair of salads, including succotash, are available with catfish and chicken add-ons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0edMC3_0fbPROxt00
Fat Boys Fire Pit & Oyster Bar has opened across from Suck Bang Blow on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. It features Texas-style barbecue with both indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment. May 06, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

There’s also a kid’s menu and six sides including smoked mac & cheese, chow chow, pickled succotash and horseradish pineapple slaw. Desserts are a chocolate custard, and moonshine-infused watermelon, which requires and ID.

Fat Boys will feature local products in many cases, including produce from Lee’s Farmers Market in Murrells Inlet and fresh catches from local fishermen.

There are six beers on tap including some craft beer from Grand Strand breweries — with more to come — and there is an extensive bourbon selection.

With chefs owning the restaurant, additional menu items may be added over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLXCH_0fbPROxt00
Fat Boys Fire Pit & Oyster Bar has opened across from Suck Bang Blow on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. It features Texas-style barbecue with both indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment. May 06, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

A Lowcountry setting in new local restaurant

Fat Boys is in a building across from Suck Bang Blow on U.S. 17 that previously housed the Whiskey Fish bar/restaurant but has been vacant for three years.

The outdoor area behind the restaurant is set beneath a huge live oak tree with hanging moss and features a stage for entertainment, several fire pits and a separate bar made with aged knotted wood. Lights hang from the oak tree.

“We were actually looking at trimming it, but this is historic so you really can’t touch it. It’s part of the view,” said manager Tony Bennett, who recently owned and operated 99 Bar & Grill on Ocean Boulevard with his wife and was a manager at Banditos Cantina. “It’s going to be a relaxed, laid-back atmosphere with great food.”

The Hayes’ plan to have live music Thursday through Sunday during the summer months and will have local bands performing over the next two weeks. Cornhole and darts are available.

After the grand opening, a full menu will be available indoors and lighter fare will be available outside.

A motorized wheelchair on a long ramp provides accessibility to the handicapped for indoor dining.

Share your business tips

Alan Blondin writes about retail businesses for The Sun News. Have a tip to share about a retail store or restaurant opening or closing, or see new construction you’d like us to check out? Please let us know at ablondin@thesunnews.com

The food industry is a second career for Bennett. He played for several years in the Arena Football League — 99 was his jersey number — and competes in The World’s Strongest Man competitions.

He was planning to operate his Rollin’ Wings food truck before meeting Brian through BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse) and chose to join the Hayes’ on their BBQ and oyster endeavor.

Special events and other other news will be updated on the Fat Boys website and Facebook page .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdTTx_0fbPROxt00
Fat Boys Fire Pit & Oyster Bar has opened across from Suck Bang Blow on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. It features Texas-style barbecue with both indoor and outdoor dining and entertainment. May 06, 2022. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
charlestondaily.net

6 Awesome Reasons it Rocks to be a Girl in Charleston, SC

Charleston is a haven for lovely, charming, and beautiful girls, women, and ladies from around the world and locally. It is a mecca of shopping, dining, exploring, spa, tanning, and just celebrating the beauty that is life. If you want a true Southern hospitality experience that will leave lasting memories...
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, there is no doubt that one of the best choices is a delicious pizza. While this is definitely not something you should have on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to enjoy some fast-food from time to time. Just make sure you don't make a habit out of it. The best advice is to have a balanced diet: eat healthy most of the time and enjoy processed food in moderation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Georgetown, SC
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Georgetown, SC
Lifestyle
WCBD Count on 2

5 places to try grits in the Charleston-area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you enjoy them mixed with shrimp or add a bit of bacon and cheese, you will typically find this southern staple at several restaurants across the Lowcountry. Grits are made from ground corn and can be served in a variety of ways. If you are visiting Charleston for the first […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

GMC Weekend - May 15, 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence convenience store robbery, expansion connecting Horry County to 911 operators, and why the FBI is investigating a New York mass shooting as a hate crime is on Good Morning Carolinas Sunday. If you can't view the video below, click here.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Annual Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Organizers closed off Mineola Avenue and Waterfront Avenue to kick off the annual Blue Crab Festival in Little River. Held along the historic Little River waterfront, the event is one of the largest festivals held along the Grand Strand each year. The festival features over 250 vendors from local businesses as well as those from other states.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Bennett
gonomad.com

Fort Sumter 161 Years Later

Experience the Beginning of America’s Civil War at Fort Sumter. At 4:30 PM on April 14th, 1861, after nearly 34 hours of concentrated bombardment from the surrounding Confederate batteries, Major Robert Anderson lowered the flag of the United States of America and he and his beleaguered Union command marched out of Fort Sumter South Carolina to the tune of “Yankee Doodle Dandy” with their heads held high.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Shellfish harvesting season in South Carolina ends May 31

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The shellfish harvesting season in South Carolina ends on May 31, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. State and public shellfish grounds will close 30 minutes after official sunset, the DNR said. Harvesting oysters, mussels, clams, and other bivalves in the summer months can be dangerous because bacterial […]
ECONOMY
WBTW News13

North Carolina contractor sentenced for taking $48,000 without completing job

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina contractor would spend up to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to elder exploitation. Travis Galloway, 36, was sentenced Monday to 19 to 32 months in prison. According to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Galloway took $48,000 for contracting services from a 72-year-old victim and never […]
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#Oyster Bar#Oysters#Sausage And Peppers#Food Drink#United Nations#Fresh Company#Debordieu Club#Fat Boys#Harley Davidson#Barbecue Options
ocnjdaily.com

Joel Barber Realtor Discusses Myrtle Beach Real Estate News

Joel Barber is a realtor practicing in Myrtle Beach, SC since 2007. In the article that follows, Joel Barber gives some insight into how the housing and vacation property market in Myrtle Beach has never been hotter. It was a Myrtle Beach institution for over 60 years. Soon it will...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSPA 7News

What was the strongest earthquake to hit South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Did you feel that? Although some of its flat terrain suggests otherwise, South Carolina is actually a hotbed for seismic activity. The state experiences 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, but only two or five can be felt. The earthquakes tend to be […]
CHARLESTON, SC
myhorrynews.com

High gas prices not lowering bikers' spirits

Thousands of bikers returned Saturday for the Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally at Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet. The number of bikers isn’t the only thing on the rise. Gas prices are at an all-time high of around $4.12 in Myrtle Beach, according to AAA. That’s up 41 cents from a month ago.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
UPI News

North Carolina man completes 1,175-mile, 5-month hike

May 13 (UPI) -- A man from North Carolina has completed his 5-month trek along the 1,175-mile North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Carrying trekking poles and with his signature full beard, "Trail" Marshall finished the home stretch on May 6, arriving at Jockey's Ridge State Park in Nags Head, N.C. Marshall...
NAGS HEAD, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Beach Named One of the Best Beaches in the US

As summer gets closer, time to consider what beaches are really worth a visit. How about the best beaches in the USA? We have discussed the best beaches in North Carolina, but all of the US, wow! I am sure there are some that you would expect like beaches in Hawaii and California. But, guess what state also made the list? You got that right, North Carolina!
TRAVEL
News19 WLTX

'I was hooked.' SC treasure hunters find hidden secrets in the ground

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — They start early. South Carolina has an unrelenting summer that begins in spring, so treasure hunting starts practically at the crack of dawn. Kandi Cochran Ready of Ninety-Six runs the Facebook group SC Diggers, a metal detecting club, which means she is not just well-versed in the hobby, but is instrumental in setting up hunts for the group.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
836
Followers
101
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy