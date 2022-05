One of Chapel Hill’s oldest community members is turning 104 years old on Tuesday and the community is planning a big public celebration for him. The Marian Cheek Jackson Center, St. Joseph CME Church and Foushee family are set to hold a parade and party for Garland Foushee. The patriarch of the family has five generation of descendants, with many of his three children and five grandchildren helping organize the party.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO