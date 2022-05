Early voting has begun for this year’s primary election, with many high-profile races in Orange County. U.S. House Rep. David Price and State House Rep. Verla Insko are retiring after decades-long careers, and State Sen. Valerie Foushee and State House Rep. Graig Meyer are both running for higher offices – so Orange County’s entire state and federal legislative delegation will change hands this year. (That’s even true in the U.S. Senate, as Republican Richard Burr is also retiring. The only current lawmaker who will remain in place will be Sen. Thom Tillis, whose seat isn’t up for election in 2022.)

