ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

I-73 stalled: Will Horry County leaders divert its funding to local roads?

By J. Dale Shoemaker
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vS17V_0fbPQcEa00

With plans to fund and build I-73 stalled in Columbia , some Horry County leaders are eyeing a pot of money they had set aside for the interstate, wanting instead to spend it on local roads.

That pot of money — $4.2 million of the county’s annual $15 million collection from its hospitality fee — was put aside in the county’s budget for a major road project like I-73.

But even with engineering plans complete, environmental permits secured and right-of-way acreage purchased, state lawmakers this year declined to honor a request from Gov. Henry McMaster to jump start I-73 construction with $300 million. The funding, if the legislature had approved it, would have paid for the first interchange and six miles of I-73 off of I-95, near Latta.

To date, state and federal officials have declined to fund I-73 construction, though some state and federal allocations have paid for things like right-of-way acreage and engineering studies.

That’s left some Horry County Council members wondering if they should spend the hospitality fee money on other projects and figure out how pay for their share of I-73 later, when state and federal money becomes available.

“I am certainly in favor of that,” Council member Mark Causey, who represents the Loris area, said. “If we can do some stuff here to help our local roads and help our local people move around I’m all for that.”

In all, the $4.2 million could generate $126 million for road construction or upgrades over the course of a 30-year municipal bond, a common tool governments use to pay for large capital projects.

Council Chairman Johnny Gardner, too, agreed the hospitality fee may be put to better use on a non-I-73 project. That’s notable because Gardner last year instructed fellow council members to split up the hospitality fee money and reserve some for I-73.

“I think it’s great,” he said. “Anything we can do to put money on roads in Horry County, I’m all for it.”

Horry County spending hospitality money is difficult

Re-allocating the funds, though, won’t be simple.

That’s because state law controls what cities and counties can spend hospitality fee money on. In Horry County, hospitality fee money is generated by tourism and state law says the money has to be spent on tourism-related expenses and projects.

That means that if Horry County wanted to spend its annual $4.2 million on local roads, those roads would have to provide “access to tourist destinations” county attorney Arrigo Carotti explained.

Some council members, including Danny Hardee, suggested the hospitality fee funds could pay for some of the needed upgrades on S.C. 90, a once-rural highway that’s seen immense growth in recent years and has become the subject of public outcry and a county task force.

One idea floated by council members in the past would have the hospitality fee money pay for S.C. 90 improvements near a large RV park located along the highway, or the section of the highway between S.C. 22 and North Myrtle Beach as it leads to “tourist destinations.”

S.C. 90’s greatest need, though — raising and widening the highway through the swamps it crosses — may not qualify for hospitality fee dollars.

Another idea, pushed by state Rep. William Bailey, R-Little River, would widen 36 miles of S.C. 9 to four lanes, providing a larger funnel into the North Myrtle Beach area.

Gardner called that project “a tremendous idea” because “that’s doable.”

I-73 proponents urge patience

Despite some council members wanting to spend the county’s I-73 money elsewhere, it’s not clear if a majority of councilors would support the idea. And, Gardner and others said, a vote to re-allocate that money is not imminent.

I-73 supporters, meanwhile, believe it’s best to leave the hospitality fee money alone and wait for state and federal money to become available.

“We can’t use one penny of that on anything that isn’t tourism related so that eliminates a lot of local projects,” Council member Bill Howard, of Myrtle Beach, said. “We cannot even consider (it) because its not the law.”

Council member Tyler Servant, too, from Surfside Beach, said the county’s I-73 money should remain dedicated to the interstate.

But even some I-73 supporters on council are questioning whether or not the county’s is better spent elsewhere. Council member Harold Worley, of North Myrtle Beach, said the county was “at a crossroads.”

“I’m not going to take all of our hospitality money that we need for local roads right here in Horry County and build I-73,” he said.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that while state and federal agencies have never funded I-73 construction, some allocations throughout the years have paid for right-of-way acreage, engineering studies and other costs.

Comments / 0

Related
myhorrynews.com

Horry County Council incumbent Worley focused on impact fees, roads

The longest-serving sitting member of Horry County Council, Harold Worley doesn’t see his work as finished. After nearly two decades on county council — not to mention four years on North Myrtle Beach City Council and two terms in the S.C. House of Representatives — the 73-year-old hotelier still has some policy goals.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Strand pharmacist aims to bring fresh approach to Horry County Council

Jenna Dukes had never pursued elected office until this spring. That’s when the 36-year-old pharmacist said her customers encouraged her to run for Horry County Council. “The response has been fantastic,” said Dukes, owner of Cherry Grove Drug. “People are ready for change. They’re excited to see a fresh face with some new ideas.”
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What is the Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting?

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WCBD)- Since the late 1800s, South Carolina Democrats seeking office have traveled to a small community along the Pee Dee River to state their case to potential voters. Their destination is the longest-running Democratic stump speaking event in the country held in Galivants Ferry, S.C., an unincorporated community on the western edge […]
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
wpde.com

GMC Weekend - May 15, 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence convenience store robbery, expansion connecting Horry County to 911 operators, and why the FBI is investigating a New York mass shooting as a hate crime is on Good Morning Carolinas Sunday. If you can't view the video below, click here.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Traffic
City
Loris, SC
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Latta, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina contractor sentenced for taking $48,000 without completing job

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A North Carolina contractor would spend up to 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to elder exploitation. Travis Galloway, 36, was sentenced Monday to 19 to 32 months in prison. According to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Galloway took $48,000 for contracting services from a 72-year-old victim and never […]
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Fire damages Hartsville business

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire early Sunday morning heavily damaged a business in Hartsville, the city’s fire chief said. No one was hurt in the fire at 326. S. 5th St., Fire Chief Jeff Burr said. Hartsville firefighters were called to the fire about 1 a.m. and stayed on the scene for about six […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
WBTW News13

Despite funding, North Carolina prisons lack air conditioning

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly approved $30 million last fall to address a lack of air conditioning in the state’s prison system. Now, with summer approaching, none of the actual construction has begun. WRAL-TV reports that although most prisons have at least some air conditioning, about 15,400 beds are in unairconditioned […]
POLITICS
myhorrynews.com

High gas prices not lowering bikers' spirits

Thousands of bikers returned Saturday for the Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally at Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet. The number of bikers isn’t the only thing on the rise. Gas prices are at an all-time high of around $4.12 in Myrtle Beach, according to AAA. That’s up 41 cents from a month ago.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
charlestondaily.net

Some of the new realities of Charleston, South Carolina

Times are changing in the Lowcountry and opinions are strong along the spectrum. While many are embracing the new face of Charleston, others yearn for a time of yesteryear where simple family values and traditional Southern living was the way of life. No matter what camp you support, we are...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#County Attorney#Municipal Bond#Horry County Council
WBTW News13

North Carolina inmate mistakenly released over data error, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate was mistakenly released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center after court data was entered incorrectly, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Saturday. Quay Davis was transported to Charlotte from the Bertie Correctional Institute on a writ hold on April 12 and appeared in court, records showed. He was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSAV News 3

Buc-ee’s set to open 1st South Carolina location in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m. The […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

What was the strongest earthquake to hit South Carolina?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Did you feel that? Although some of its flat terrain suggests otherwise, South Carolina is actually a hotbed for seismic activity. The state experiences 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, but only two or five can be felt. The earthquakes tend to be […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Buc-ee’s sets ribbon-cutting for new store in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP/WBTW) — A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday as a massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas opens its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. ahead of the ribbon-cutting, which will feature Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Shellfish harvesting season in South Carolina ends May 31

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The shellfish harvesting season in South Carolina ends on May 31, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. State and public shellfish grounds will close 30 minutes after official sunset, the DNR said. Harvesting oysters, mussels, clams, and other bivalves in the summer months can be dangerous because bacterial […]
ECONOMY
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
827
Followers
100
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy