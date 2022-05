COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Stephen Means look at the 2022-23 Ohio State basketball team, a 13-player roster that will include:. That’s the team for Year 6 of the Chris Holtmann Era, and will it be good enough? That group includes the No. 5 recruiting class in the country, but only Zed Key and Eugene Brown from last year’s contributors.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO