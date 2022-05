NORWALK, Conn. – Democrats have endorsed Doug Stern to run for a second four-year term as Norwalk/Wilton Judge of Probate. “As a former at large Councilman, a past city Zoning commissioner and a past officer of the Norwalk NAACP and now Judge of Probate, Doug has impressive resume for this position. Not only is he professional but he is also honest and transparent. He has the temperament to work well with everyone and he approaches this job from a sincere place, connecting with people both on his staff and during his day-to-day job,” Norwalk Common Council member Jenn McMurrer said in nominating Stern.

