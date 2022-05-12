ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, IA

Forest City School Board Makes a Calendar Move

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 4 days ago

Students at the Forest City Community School district are quickly wrapping up the...

kiow.com

kiow.com

Hancock Board to Review Roads and Landfills

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 9am to consider a resolution to amend the current fiscal year budget. This will be the second amendment considered for this action this year. Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will cover the status of county roads and...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
KGLO News

Clear Lake council to consider feasibility study on placing hotel in Surf District

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider funding a feasibility report as part of a proposal to place a hotel in the Surf District. City Administrator Scott Flory in a memo to the council says the city has had conversations with the owners of the Surf Ballroom and the North Iowa Cultural Center & Museum, the group that oversees the facility’s operations, about a potential redevelopment project within the Surf District that would include a boutique-style hotel with the city applying for a grant as part of the Iowa Department of Economic Development’s new “Destination Iowa” program. Destination Iowa is a $100 million project funded by American Rescue Plan Act money that provides grants for transformational, shovel-ready attractions.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kiow.com

Bid Letting on Environmental Education Center to Begin Soon

The Winnebago County Conservation Board, and Martin Gardner Architects, have once again begun the bid letting process for the new Winnebago County Environmental Education Center! The plans and specs have been released and are now available for contractors to review. Winnebago county Conservation Board Director Robert Schwartz stated that bid letting will begin soon.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

IJAG Benefits Forest City and Area Students

The Forest City Community Schools have been participating in the IJAG or Iowa Jobs for American Graduates program for the past year. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says it focuses on a number of basic skill sets. Thursday, May 12th. Humboldt Boys Soccer at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5:30 PM GHV...
FOREST CITY, IA
Forest City, IA
kiow.com

Wright County Board to Review Roads and Drainage Issues

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. Among the issues to be discussed and acted on are the permit applications for firework displays on Memorial Day. Wright County Assistant to the County Engineer...
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Britt Council Looks into Trash Disposal Issues

The Britt City Council is looking into how best to handle excess trash issues that residents may be having. Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer explained that the council was presented with the problem. Several factors could be contributing to this which the council discussed. The council may take the issue up...
BRITT, IA
bleedingheartland.com

How one Iowa school district rebuffed attempted book ban

Marie Gleason of Bettendorf is a John Deere retiree and a former candidate for the Iowa legislature. She is passionate about women’s issues, civil rights, and public education. A parent in the Pleasant Valley School District (Scott County) requested to have All Boys Aren’t Blue, a multiple award-winning book...
BETTENDORF, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa businesses eye Granger for expansion

GRANGER, Iowa — On Friday, Granger City administrator Kirk Bjorland surveyed the land where the town's first major grocery store is set to be built. "We're excited the city of Granger will be doing some expanding," he said. This expansion could give the city of about 2,000 people a...
GRANGER, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Holding Public Hearing on Proposed Hog Building Near Dyersville

A public hearing will be held later this month on a proposed hog building just west of Dyersville. Delaware County has received a construction permit application for a confined feeding operation from Wessels Farm Operations LLC, owned and operated by Gary Wessels. They’re proposing to build a new 4,200 head deep-pit swine finisher confinement building at an existing swine confinement facility in Section 35 of Bremen Township.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Worth Board to Declare Essential Service Status for EMS

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to declare Emergency Medical Services as an essential service in Worth County. Area counties are considering the same measure in order to further financial and employment security with paramedics and ambulance workers. The board will consider Resolution 2022.05.16 which declares the essential service status.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Governor Reynolds Visits The Well

Nearly three months since her last visit, Governor Kim Reynolds returned to The Well in Pella Friday. The State Workforce Development Quarterly Board Meeting was being hosted by the non-profit organization. Jayson Henry is CEO of The Well and serves on that board, and says they offered up the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
kiow.com

Exercise Caution on That First Summer Job

With schools in the area letting out soon, thousands of area teenagers are starting to apply for their first-ever summer jobs, and they may need to be aware of some common scams. Consumer advocate Michael Domke says one con that’s been making the rounds is to have a new employee cash a check and then pay back some of the money.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

54th Anniversary of Charles City EF5 Tornado Sunday

This Sunday marks the 54th anniversary of the infamous EF5 tornado that devastated Charles City on May 15th, 1968. Meteorologist Chris Nelson of St. Ansgar says the twister that day was an example of the various weather dynamics that occur in May in Iowa. Nelson, who hosted a class earlier...
CHARLES CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

T-15 to Close at Red Rock Dam Right After Memorial Day

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting work at the Lake Red Rock dam from May 23 through June 7. As part of this work, they will close the road that traverses Lake Red Rock dam, Highway T15, May 31 through June 2 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm each day, to allow for inspections and survey work. A signed detour will be in place, and those traveling between Pella and Knoxville are advised to use G-46 to T-17, and if they need to reconnect back to T-15, 216th Place just northeast of the Des Moines River. The roads will remain open up to the Red Rock Visitor Center and to North Overlook Beach, but the bridge will be closed those three days.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Axios Des Moines

Former Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines to be demolished

The vacant Northwest Community Hospital in Des Moines' Waveland Park neighborhood will be demolished this year, Abbey Gilroy, the director of the Neighborhood Development Corporation (NDC), tells Axios.Why it matters: Leveling the hospital and former Mercy Franklin Clinic, at 1818 48th St., will make way for a new project that NDC hopes will transform the area into a residential and retail hub.Catch up fast: Developer Jeff Young and his company We Can Build It purchased the property in 2019 with a plan to convert the existing structure into commercial and office space. Young also planned to build a second story...
DES MOINES, IA

