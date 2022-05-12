ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Weekend Roundup May 13 – 15

By Rocket City Mom
 4 days ago
Another Huntsville Weekend is upon us and we’re feeling all the summer vibes! This weekend is jam packed with live music, water fun, outdoor festivals and more. Find some of our favorite picks below or check out our full event calendar to find even more fun things to...

Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Huntsville, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Huntsville, Alabama, is a city rich in historical and cultural significance and home to some of the country's best natural wonders, despite the fact that you may have never heard of it. Visit one of Huntsville's numerous museums to learn about the city's history, explore the gorgeous countryside, indulge in a wide range of shopping and culinary delights, or participate in a family-friendly adventure. Coffee drinkers will like the variety of coffee shops in Huntsville; AL, the city can deliver a wonderful caffeine rush in a variety of settings, whether you prefer iced or hot coffee.
WHNT News 19

Check out local stops on the Agriculture Adventure Trail

The Agriculture Adventure trail spotlights 34 stops across Alabama's 16 northernmost counties. Whether it's picking apples or peaches at Isom's Orchard, getting lost in a corn maze at Hidden River Farms in Hartselle, or sipping a locally brewed beverage at Huntsville's Yellowhammer Brewing, the trail showcases a wide array of the diverse agricultural and agriculture-related experiences across North Alabama.
WAAY-TV

Day two of the First Waltz at the Orion Amphitheater.

Continuing to make Huntsville a destination city. The newly opened Orion Amphitheater in the MidCity District hosted day two of the First Waltz, celebrating the grand-opening of the Orion Amphitheater. Attendees say this is just what the city of Huntsville needs as they continue to enhance it's entertainment scene. Day...
WAFF

Orion Amphitheater makes grand opening with First Waltz festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fans crowded into the brand new Orion Amphitheater for its inaugural First Waltz festival featuring several performers with strong ties to the Tennessee Valley. Emmylou Harris, John Paul White and Mavis Staples are just some of the performers coming to Huntsville this weekend. Fans came from...
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
styleblueprint.com

She Helps Alabamians Through Their Toughest Times

Each year in the United States, one in five adults experiences a mental health crisis. Additionally, one of every eight emergency department visits by an adult involves mental illness or substance use. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the help they need. In fact, each year, 60 percent of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment. Alabama currently ranks fiftieth of 51 states (including D.C.) in statewide access to mental health care. For Dr. Sabrina Scott, these staggering statistics aren’t just facts and figures. They’re a call to action.
AL.com

New service station racing to Foley

RaceTrac developers paid $950,000 for 3.28 acres at the corner of the Foley Beach Express and Baldwin Beach Express in Foley on the south side, according to Jonathan Bennett of eXp Realty Southern branch, who represented the seller. A RaceTrac service station and convenience store will be built on the site.
RocketCityMom

Easy Day Trips for Families from Huntsville, AL

Spring & Summer are a great time for road trips and you don’t have to go far from home to discover many wonderful touristy treats. Over the last few years we’ve been sending area writers out to “test drive” these day trips from Huntsville (with kids in tow of course) and they’ve come back and shared their thoughts, tips, and recommendations.
AL.com

Orion Amphitheater: Why not to miss finale of Alabama venue’s opening celebration

Dancers. A horn section. Backing vocalists. Hotshot guitar. Prepare to hear and see Huntsville music blown up big, like it rarely is. Kelvin Wooten and Deqn Sue have cooked up quite the production for their Sunday set at First Waltz, this weekend’s concerts celebrating the opening of Orion Amphitheater. “I just really wanted to showcase the great talent we have in Huntsville,” Sue tells AL.com.
Atlanta Magazine

This standout side dish from Alabama restaurant Helen embodies the flavors of summer

The smell of rib-eye steaks sizzling on an indoor grill brings Rob McDaniel right back to his grandmother’s house in Oneonta, Alabama. His vivid memories of her cooking inspired him to become a chef, and now his downtown Birmingham restaurant, named Helen in her honor, is garnering national accolades for its Southern-inspired cuisine. “I wanted a place where people would walk in and feel that same feeling—when all your senses are piqued,” McDaniel says. And while steaks are a popular menu item, a la carte sides offer sensory experiences of their own. In this standout dish, corn is sliced from the cob and quickly fried (causing it to curl up in “ribs”), then served with blistered shishito peppers and a housemade white barbecue sauce. Seasoned with spices including sumac and dried chilis and topped with queso fresco and cilantro, it is a spicy, citrusy, mildly smoky delight—and the perfect complement to a grilled rib-eye.
RocketCityMom

RocketCityMom

