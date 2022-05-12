ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

‘I was sure they would fall in love!’ The dos and don’ts of amateur matchmaking

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsIrE_0fbPMmdK00
‘At the most basic level, it’s saying “I am open to being introduced.”’

Sarah, 45, describes herself as a “total Cupid” – “always single, and always connecting my single friends”. When we speak, she has just set up an old friend with a new one she met through yoga. “They hit it off straight away,” she says. She is waiting for a positive outcome from another pair too: “I haven’t given up on them yet.”

A generation ago, the Sarahs of this world were in heavy demand: your extended network was the first place you’d look for love. For a while, it seemed that technology had made them redundant: a 2019 Stanford University study showed the proportion of couples who had met through friends had plummeted, displaced by online dating. But, as the Tinder era enters its second decade, many single people are once again yearning for a more personal romantic approach. This could be why nearly 70% of respondents to a 2020 Pew Research Center survey said their dating lives were not going well.

“It’s become easy to meet, but harder to connect,” says Lakshmi Rengarajan, a New York-based workplace consultant at WeWork and elsewhere, who has been pairing people up for over a decade. Her goal has always been to “make dating more human”, she says. But the pandemic presented her with her biggest challenge yet. “All of a sudden, everybody had no choice but to use the apps.” In response, Rengarajan started the podcast Paired by the People, which is dedicated to reviving the art of the setup. In each episode, Rengarajan interviews a couple whose meeting was engineered by friends, or sets up strangers herself, with a view to showing listeners how they might go about it.

As confident as they might be about making connections elsewhere in life, says Rengarajan, many people feel unsure about how to facilitate or request a date, worrying it could be intrusive to offer or desperate to ask. “I think they have a very antiquated notion of what a setup looks like,” she says.

So, if you are single and want to be set up, how should you go about it? First, Rengarajan says, be clear about it with your friends – but only tell them the absolute deal-breakers for your potential partner such as sexuality or politics. “At the most basic level, it’s saying: ‘I am open to being introduced.’” Providing them with a laundry list of desired characteristics piles on too much pressure – and goes against the setup’s spirit of serendipity. “The language is important: don’t use words like ‘perfect’ or ‘match’ – even ‘good for me’ has a lot of judgment,” Rengarajan says.

The perfect phrasing, she suggests, is “someone you think I would get along with”. “Give them permission to go with their gut, and tell them that if it doesn’t work out, it’s not a big deal.”

By putting them at ease, says Rengarajan, you lower the stakes for yourself, too. Dating apps can make us so particular and quick to judge, she says, but if a friend has put in the effort of choosing someone for you, you are less likely to dismiss them out of hand. “People have a very low tolerance for awkward conversations. With a setup, I think your tolerance is slightly higher: ‘I’m not going to discard this person immediately – I’m going to at least let them finish their latte.’”

If you are finding someone a date, be thoughtful, but don’t overthink it. “Don’t ask yourself if they could get married, or even if they could spend eight hours together,” says Rengarajan. “Just imagine: would they get along?”

Rather than explicitly setting up her housemate and colleague, Imogen “deliberately and repeatedly” engineered for them to meet at social events. “I was sure they would fall in love: they’re both into philosophy and the same Korean restaurant in east London.” When they eventually went on a date, “I was so excited that my scheming and string-pulling had worked,” says Imogen, 32. But her housemate called it off abruptly, hurting her colleague’s feelings – “and now she doesn’t want to come round to my house any more”, says Imogen. “I sort of wish I’d left it well enough alone.”

But Imogen doesn’t think that a more considered setup would have had a happier ending – it might have made her feel even more guilty, she says. “I think that’s something you have to be ready for if you do an explicit set-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9c7P_0fbPMmdK00
‘A nudge was all they needed – that first drink turned into a three-day date.’ Photograph: Westend61/Getty Images (Posed by models)

Rengarajan’s response to such disasters is sanguine. “What I always say to people is, your friends have sent you to bad restaurants, bad parties or bad vacation spots, and you didn’t punish them for that. I think good friendships can survive this.”

The introduction itself is crucial, Rengarajan says. Many people give recommendations, such as: “She’s a great friend,” which are too general to be telling. Sharing an entire relationship history, on the other hand, might extinguish a potential romance prematurely.

Instead, Rengarajan swears by offering a telling anecdote. “I can tell you ‘Bob is a great guy,’ or I can tell you ‘Bob is such a good friend, he helped me move into my fourth-floor walk-up apartment in New York in the summer.’”

Such stories prime the pair to see each other as rounded individuals, rather than just another date, she says. “It’s unbelievable how it changes the trajectory – they even start to look different to you.”

Bonnie, 36, encouraged her housemate to go on a date with her friend, and they are now married with two children. “I joke that the reason I suggested they invite each other for a drink was that they both have great taste in balsamic vinegar, and that Polly would be able to hold her own when Tom inevitably launched into a long conversation about international relations,” she says.

“In truth, they were simply both a couple of the smartest, most well-put-together and funniest people I knew – I just had a feeling.” And that feeling was reciprocated: “A nudge was all they needed – that first drink turned into a three-day date,” says Bonnie.

After making the introduction, you could check in to see whether your friends have made plans to meet (and give a gentle push if not: inbox overwhelm is real, says Rengarajan), or suggest a venue or activity. But the rest is down to them, for better or worse. “I don’t think you should feel entitled to an update,” she says.

It is natural to feel some trepidation about bringing friends together, Rengarajan says, but the worst-case scenario could be no more than slight awkwardness. “You will survive running into an ex, or having to rearrange your dinner party.”

In fact, involving more people in your search for love can make it feel fun. On one episode of Paired by the People, Rengarajan interviewed a woman who roped her friends into finding her 12 dates for her “date of the month club”. “I’m not looking for Mr Perfect, I’m looking for Mr November,” Jenny Tolan told them in her explanatory email. Her friends responded with enthusiasm – and Tolan ended up marrying Mr July.

For anyone burnt out by dating, Rengarajan says, this approach can be refreshing. “People think it’s this big production, and it’s not. You can have fun with it.

“We do know how to do this,” she adds. Our instincts might be rusty – “but I don’t think they’re gone”.

Sarah, for one, is confident that her latest introduction will eventually pay off. “I think it’s a match made in heaven … I wish a friend would do it for me.”

Case studies’ names and some identifying details have been changed

Comments / 0

Related
Sachin

Opinion: Signs that someone isn't really in love with you

** This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Everyone desires to be loved, but sometimes we get drawn in by those who want something from us. It’s essential to discern our love because sometimes the person you’re dating may not love you.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Daily Mail

Eye do! Bride is left in hysterics after her wedding photos came back with 'crazy eyes' Photoshopped onto everyone who blinked

The exciting moment of seeing your wedding photos quickly turned to bafflement for one bride, who was left in hsysterics after received photos that had been bizarrely Photoshopped. Anaya Ramos-Bridgeford, who lives in Pennsylvania, took to Facebook to celebrate her marriage to husband Jaylen with a selection of photographs taken...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fatherly

6 Things You Should Never, Ever Say to Your Partner

When you talk to someone all the time, you’re bound to say the wrong thing. Some comments will be stupid, others mean. But often these are heat-of-the-moment misfirings and an apology usually brings forgiveness. But then there are the words that you can’t walk back. They’re cruel, spiteful, and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matchmaking#Online Dating#Dos#Wework#Stanford University#Tinder#Pew Research Center
The US Sun

‘Snobby’ woman trolled for demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too LOUD

A WOMAN has been branded "snobby" by online trolls after demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too loud. The anonymous woman, who is in her 40s and from the UK, took to Mumsnet and explained how she has lived in a "quiet, semi-rural steading conversion - a smallish cluster of houses in converted farm buildings" - for over 20 years.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Trans teenagers who self-identify as girls are being allowed to sleep in female dorms and choose which showers to use at summer camp for teenagers started by David Cameron

Boys who self-identify as girls are being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by former prime minister David Cameron. The National Citizen Service (NCS) was launched in 2011 as part of Mr Cameron's 'Big Society' plans and has received more than £1.3billion in taxpayer funding - including £75million in public money last year.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Yoga
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daddy vlogger who has spent 12 years documenting family life suddenly DELETES his videos so his four children can have a 'chance to curate their own stories online' after facing criticism for exploiting them for cash

A daddy vlogger suddenly deleted his videos after 12 years of documenting family life in order to give his children a fresh start online. Irish couple Jonathan Saccone-Joly, 42, and his wife Anna, 34, who live in Surrey, set up YouTube channel 'The SacconeJolys' in 2010. The duo began to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

275K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy