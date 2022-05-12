ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Public views sought on future of A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA consultation has begun into what members of the public want to see from upgrades to the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness. The plan to dual the whole of the route was announced in December 2011. However,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Former HSBC worker took £900,000 from customers' accounts

A former bank employee has been jailed for taking almost £900,000 out of accounts, police have revealed. Hamzah Issak, 30, altered account details while working at a Leicester branch of HSBC between 2016 and 2018. Enquiries showed a total of £896,645.05 was deposited into other accounts with the assistance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine refugees: Essex woman told caravan is 'unsuitable'

A woman who has housed a family of Ukrainian refugees in a static caravan has been told it is "unsuitable". Alison Bird put the family of four up in her caravan in Dovercourt, Essex, despite the local authorities rejecting her application. She said she had been too far along the...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Customs officers seize 800,000 illicit cigarettes in Dundee raid

A man has been charged after more than 800,000 suspected illicit cigarettes were seized by customs officials in Dundee. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said the discovery was made inside a container at an industrial park in the city on Thursday. More than 31kg of rolling tobacco was also seized...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aberdeen#Inverness#Snp#Scottish Greens
BBC

Herefordshire Council social services separated twins despite expert warnings

Twins were wrongly split up for adoption after social workers altered an expert report warning of the harm of separation. BBC Panorama has been speaking to families affected by struggling social services in Herefordshire. Three-year-old twins from an abusive household were separated despite an expert warning that this would trigger...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Newcastle public toilets campaign launched

A campaign has been launched to bring back a city's public toilets. Newcastle City Council said it was forced to close its conveniences to cut costs, with the last shutting in 2012. The underground Victorian toilets in the Bigg Market and the ladies' loos on High Bridge have been turned...
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy