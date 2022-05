Those who think that watching sailboat racing is boring haven’t been at a high school regatta when the wind is up. As a coach, few things register panic like the sound of a crowd looking out at the water and going “Ohhhh, ouch, aaah!” while your team is out racing. After a challenging season for the Orcas Sailing Team, they were ready for the blustery conditions they faced at the Seafarers Regatta, and didn’t add to the crowd’s excitement as boats capsized and dismasted around them.

BELLINGHAM, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO