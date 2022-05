(Radio Iowa) – About 90 northeast Iowa veterans were flown from Waterloo to the nation’s capitol and back earlier this week and the Midwest Honor Flight organization has a flight scheduled out of Sioux Falls tomorrow (Saturday). “We’ll have the honor to fly 83 veterans out to Washington, D.C.” That’s Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek. He says the trip will cost about $150,000. “We estimate it costs about $753 for every veteran that we take along. Now this does not cost the veteran anything, of course, to travel on a day of honor with an Honor Flight,” he says. “Travel expenses for the plane ride, the busing in D.C., their meals — that’s all included in that $753 that we’re fundraising for constantly.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO