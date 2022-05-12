ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

Tybee Island City Council to vote on smoking ban on beach

By Sarah Winkelmann
wtoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday night a big vote for the Tybee Island City Council to see if smoking could soon be banned on the beach. It could be a very close vote from the city council, but if they do approve the ordinance change they will soon add another...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth resident says she’s battled drainage problems for years

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in one Port Wentworth community are demanding action after they say drainage and infrastructure problems have plagued their neighborhood for years. Georgia Benton is one of the residents who says nearby developments have blocked ditches near her home on Saussy Road. At a neighborhood...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: The Hampton County Mudflat

Most Lowcountry folks who spend any time in the outdoors understand the curse of the mudflat. You can be tooling along in your boat, enjoying the scenery and nature, and the next second you are dead in the mud. Mudflats will stop you cold and if you aren’t resourceful and quick, you will spend the next six hours watching the tide roll back in. The thing about mudflats is you really don’t see them until you are stuck on one. In Hampton County, you can spend much longer than six hours on our mudflat. Hampton County’s mudflat is on Jackson Street East and not on the Combahee River. The Hampton County Mudflat is located in a large white building that houses the County Council chambers.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Savannah City Council addresses homelessness crisis

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah City Council tackled homelessness during their workshop and monthly meeting on Thursday. There are more than 600 chronically homeless men and women in Savannah. Jimmy Vann is just one of many people experiencing homelessness in the Hostess City. He's been living under Truman Parkway...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tybee Island, GA
Tybee Island, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

Walthourville firefighters build ramp for man confined to wheelchair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Long County man’s life was changed forever Saturday after the Walthourville Fire Department built him a much-needed wheelchair ramp. David Perkins has been bound to a wheelchair for six months now, following a leg amputation caused by diabetes. His mobile home that he’s lived...
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Mayor Van Johnson, Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter clash at latest city council meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An argument between Mayor Van Johnson and city Alderwoman Kesha-Gibson Carter during Thursday’s city council meeting is gaining some attention. It all started during a discussion about the approval of nearly $40,000 towards a vehicle for the office of City Manager Jay Melder. That’s when Post-1 At-Large Alderwoman Gibson-Carter spoke out […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Abortion rights advocates flood streets in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry

Following the leak of the Supreme Court's draft opinion on Roe V. Wade, abortions rights rallies took place all across the country on Saturday. In Savannah, a pro-choice rally and march happened at Forsyth Park. "Knowing that abortion could be taken away just makes walking down the street any day...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Ban#Wtoc#The City Council
WSAV News 3

Traffic shift on Islands Expressway to begin in August

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has confirmed that the shift in traffic during the bridge construction on Islands Expressway will begin in August. “In August, GDOT’s contractor Prince is scheduled to shift traffic to the new high-level, fixed span, concrete multi-lane bridge over the Wilmington River (Intracoastal Waterway) along Islands Expressway […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
allongeorgia.com

SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory through May 20

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, May 14 through Friday, May 20. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Early voting changes in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Today, Governor McMaster signed a new legislation into law passed by the General Assembly that establishes early voting in the state of South Carolina. In-person absentee voting has been replaced with a two week early voting period. Any voter can visit an early-voting location in...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJBF

U.S. Senators Warnock and Ossoff secure more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – The state of Georgia will receive an influx of funding for federal housing. On Friday, U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) have announced that they secured more than $170 million in federal housing investments for Georgia through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Planning […]
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy