Tybee Island City Council to vote on smoking ban on beach

Most Lowcountry folks who spend any time in the outdoors understand the curse of the mudflat. You can be tooling along in your boat, enjoying the scenery and nature, and the next second you are dead in the mud. Mudflats will stop you cold and if you aren’t resourceful and quick, you will spend the next six hours watching the tide roll back in. The thing about mudflats is you really don’t see them until you are stuck on one. In Hampton County, you can spend much longer than six hours on our mudflat. Hampton County’s mudflat is on Jackson Street East and not on the Combahee River. The Hampton County Mudflat is located in a large white building that houses the County Council chambers.

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO