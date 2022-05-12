ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Laguna Niguel Fire Map, Update as Coastal Blaze Burns Through Orange County

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said homes that had been touched by the fire were likely destroyed beyond...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laguna Beach, CA
City
Laguna Niguel, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Island#Water Treatment Plant#Coastal Fire#Twitter#The Coastal Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
939K+
Followers
93K+
Post
830M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy