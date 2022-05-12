ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans Claim Amber Heard Told Johnny Depp She'd Frame Him in Resurfaced Audio

By Jamie Burton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Social media users are being misled by unearthed audio clips from private conversations between Heard and Depp that are missing vital...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 95

Lisa Cote
4d ago

Of course she’s framing him in public while they are at court!! It’s happening in front of us… they are speaking of HIS drug use in court hello!!! Anyone else see this as a bit messed up!

Reply(15)
104
SANDY
3d ago

Doesn’t matter. She is out to destroy Johnny Depp whole life. Whether it is planned ahead of time or not. Still think she is lying to the courts and the jurors. I believe she was the abuser of Mr. Depp!

Reply(4)
37
yulyn papendry
3d ago

I remember long before the U.K. trial that someone had posted a few pics online around the time she files the PFA and they showed a picture from the night it happened with slight redness under her eye and literally the next day she took pics with friends and had no marks, bruises or injuries. Timestamps don't lie and she's obviously a gifted makeup artist. As we've all probably seen on the internet.....makeup can cover up anything or it can make you look like you have injuries, scars, cuts, etc. I just think it's funny that pretty much ALL the people who know him (people that have known him 30+ years including old girlfriends and wives) have all said he has never raised a hand to them or anyone else.

Reply(7)
34
Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
James Corden
The Independent

Amber Heard expected to testify today as court bans bottled drinks that could be used as projectiles

Amber Heard is expected to testify today in the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp. The trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.“We we’re just informed we will no longer be allowed to bring bottled drinks in court. The last time we were given...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thejdcase
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Influencer describes ‘humiliating’ encounter with Amber Heard and her security guard

InfluencerJaclyn Hill has described what she calls a “humiliating” run-in she once had with Amber Heard and her bodyguard. The beauty YouTuber said she bumped into the Aquaman actor at Nobu, a Japanese restaurant in Malibu, when Heard’s bodyguard allegedly escorted her out of the restaurant.In a TikTok video posted Wednesday (27 April), Hill shared the details of an encounter that she says happened “a couple of years ago”.“Time to tell you guys the horrifying and humiliating story of the day that I met Amber Heard,” she began.Hill explained that after she and her friends were seated, she noticed...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Toxic Twin Flames? Friends Worry Megan Fox Is 'Obsessed' With Her Machine Gun Kelly Romance, She 'Set Off Alarm Bells'

Getting dark: an insider says those close to Megan Fox are worried her all-consuming relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly isn’t healthy. Ever since the actress, 35, hooked up with MGK (real name: Colson Baker) in 2020, “it’s like she’s totally obsessed with their romance and nothing else matters to her,” dishes the insider.After the musician, 32, recently told shock jock Howard Stern that his union with Fox was “ecstasy and agony for sure” and that she had told him they should “go out on a murder/suicide” if they ever split up, “that really set off alarm bells among her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp says fights with Amber Heard made him ‘vomit’ as he denies putting cigarette out on her

Johnny Depp testified in court that he would become “physically ill” and that he would have to go away and “vomit” during fights with ex-wife Amber Heard. Mr Depp also rejected the notion that he had put out cigarettes on Ms Heard, something she suggested in a recording played in court earlier on Monday. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Psychologist asked about knife Amber Heard gave Johnny Depp with ‘until death’ inscription

The psychologist called by Amber Heard’s legal team to testify has been asked about a knife Ms Heard gave to Johnny Depp with the inscription “until death”.The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Dr Dawn Hughes was shown a picture of a knife with the words “hasta la muerte” – “until death” in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer testifies that Amber Heard yelled ‘how dare you talk to me’

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer Keenan Wyatt has testified during the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard that she became “abruptly loud” when he told her that Mr Depp cared for her. According to Mr Wyatt, Ms Heard yelled “how dare you talk to me” after he tried to speak to her during a private flight. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Dakota Johnson notices co-star’s finger injury in resurfaced video amid Amber Heard trial

A video that shows Dakota Johnson noticing Johnny Depp’s injured finger has resurfaced in the wake of the actor’s legal battle with Amber Heard.Depp has claimed that ex-wife Amber Heard severed his finger with a vodka bottle during an argument, a few months after their wedding in February 2015.A TikTok user has posted a video from that year which shows the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at a press conference with Johnson.At the time, the actors were promoting their film Black Mass at the 72nd annual Venice Film Festival.The short clip shows the Fifty Shades of Grey star looking...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
940K+
Followers
93K+
Post
830M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy