ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Internet Backs Mom Telling Kids Their Sick Dad Wets Bed and Needs Diapers

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

She decided to come clean to the children because he kept wetting the bed and she was "having to clean up every...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Two-year-old girl who has spent her ENTIRE life in hospital after being born prematurely with a growth condition finally goes home - having spent 848 days fighting for her life on a ventilator and coding multiple times

A two-year-old girl who has spent her entire life in the hospital after being born prematurely with health issues in December 2018 has finally been discharged to live at home with her family. Adelynn Smith, or Addy, was born via C-section at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wetting#Diaper#Internet#The Simon Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
938K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy