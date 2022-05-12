ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Authorizes 23,000 Trump Documents Be Handed Over to Jan. 6 Committee

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The president has again declined to assert executive privilege to prevent a trove of emails and other records from being released by the National...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1016

Bob
4d ago

If as Trump says, he never did anything wrong or illegal why fight the release, documents would prove him right unless he knows they will prove otherwise. … whichever way they reflect, the people are entitled to know the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth…

Reply(185)
216
AZ...
4d ago

Trump should be in federal prison, Along with his children. and just to save your trumpster some time... if Hunter Biden needs to be in jail he should be also. It is apparent that Trump and Epstein had connections. Bill Barr's dad was the person who gave Epstein his first job as a teacher.. although he had no teaching credentials.

Reply(90)
125
Mit McCon
4d ago

mainly be because Trump and his supporters keep running interference. Had there been complete cooperation this could have been over already

Reply(26)
83
