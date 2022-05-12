ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2022

By Benzinga Insights
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Chicago Atlantic Real REFI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Archer Aviation ACHR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $120.00 thousand.

• First Industrial Realty FR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Berkshire Grey BGRY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.23 million.

• Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KT KT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Crescent Point Energy CPG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $693.53 million.

• ironSource IS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $183.58 million.

• Aemetis AMTX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Park Aerospace PKE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tuesday Morning TUEM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $163.16 million.

• Zealand Pharma ZEAL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $12.25 million.

• SFL Corp SFL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $138.91 million.

• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• WAVE Life Sciences WVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.86 million.

• Docebo DCBO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $40.91 million.

• Hut 8 Mining HUT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Orchard Therapeutics ORTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.96 million.

• OptiNose OPTN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $16.71 million.

• SCYNEXIS SCYX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.06 million.

• Virios Therapeutics VIRI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 TWM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $386.89 million.

• Privia Health Group PRVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $511.64 million.

• Cellebrite DI CLBT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $62.35 million.

• Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $28.14 million.

• Genius Sports GENI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $77.92 million.

• Compx Intl CIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $786.99 million.

• Liquidia LQDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $3.14 million.

• Synlogic SYBX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $190.00 thousand.

• DarioHealth DRIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.87 million.

• Aegon AEG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $8.90 billion.

• Teekay Tankers TNK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $59.75 million.

• Dare Bioscience DARE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $360.00 thousand.

• Acacia Research ACTG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Altimmune ALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.03 million.

• Six Flags Entertainment SIX is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $122.26 million.

• Tapestry TPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• BRC BRCC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.85 million.

• PureCycle Technologies PCT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Blackstone Secured BXSL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $182.16 million.

• Zevia ZVIA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $37.43 million.

• Arbe Robotics ARBE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.04 million.

• Helius Medical Tech HSDT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $160.00 thousand.

• 10x Genomics TXG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $265.66 million.

• Energy Focus EFOI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Entera Bio ENTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $180.00 thousand.

• Harbor Custom Dev HCDI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $30.40 million.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Smith-Midland SMID is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Shared Hospital AMS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Teekay TK is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Euronav EURN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $92.73 million.

• Iamgold IAG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CyberArk Software CYBR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $130.34 million.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $854.00 million.

• NICE NICE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $510.81 million.

• Magic Software MGIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $128.80 million.

• PGT Innovations PGTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $338.24 million.

• Carrols Restaurant Group TAST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $402.37 million.

• Kelly Services KELYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Camtek CAMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $77.00 million.

• Cascade Acquisition CAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Babylon Holdings BBLN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $234.55 million.

• UpHealth UPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.69 million.

• Sotherly Hotels SOHO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $42.55 million.

• Utz Brands UTZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $311.08 million.

• WeWork WE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $768.11 million.

• Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Home Point Capital HMPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $134.25 million.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $243.80 million.

• Sharecare SHCR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $96.94 million.

• Latham Group SWIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $176.78 million.

• Veru VERU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $12.32 million.

• Apyx Medical APYX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.12 million.

• Solo Brands DTC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $84.50 million.

• US Foods Hldg USFD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.59 billion.

• Primo Water PRMW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $664.91 million.

• Outbrain OB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aadi Bioscience AADI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $500.00 thousand.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $44.74 million.

• Cyxtera Technologies CYXT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $182.35 million.

• Better Choice Co BTTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $15.24 million.

• Radcom RDCM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.21 million.

• Olink Holding OLK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $20.26 million.

• Dynatronics DYNT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.15 million.

• N-able NABL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $90.29 million.

• Holley HLLY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $189.97 million.

• CION Invt CION is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $40.51 million.

• Eneti NETI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $18.11 million.

• Neuronetics STIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $13.46 million.

• MoneyLion ML is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $55.56 million.

• Nova NVMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $126.76 million.

• Squarespace SQSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $207.42 million.

• Titan Medical TMDI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mogo MOGO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $17.52 million.

• CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.23 million.

• BK Technologies BKTI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SuperCom SPCB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pharming PHAR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gogoro GGR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• eMagin EMAN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Endava DAVA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kelly Services KELYB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AcuityAds Holdings ATY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• P & F Industries PFIN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CI Financial CIXX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Starry Group Holdings STRY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Himax Technologies HIMX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Redwire RDW is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NexGel NXGL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ventyx Biosciences VTYX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• OLB Gr OLB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KemPharm KMPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.06 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.44 million.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.32 million.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.10 million.

• Unique Fabricating UFAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $34.50 million.

• Brickell Biotech BBI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $140.00 thousand.

• Eledon Pharma ELDN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ATA Creativity Glb AACG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.26 million.

• Sientra SIEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20.84 million.

• Applied DNA Sciences APDN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• Gelesis Holdings GLS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Crexendo CXDO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Regulus Therapeutics RGLS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Processa Pharma PCSA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• IM Cannabis IMCC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.53 million.

• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.

• iBio IBIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• AgileThought AGIL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $43.10 million.

• Valhi VHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.04 million.

• Inuvo INUV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.72 million.

• LogicMark LGMK is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $2.15 million.

• Navidea Biopharmaceutical NAVB is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aurora Cannabis ACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $53.78 million.

• Cormedix CRMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• Qumu QUMU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.81 million.

• Pampa Energia PAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $389.80 million.

• Eyenovia EYEN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes GRN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Algonquin Power AQN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $688.81 million.

• Affirm Holdings AFRM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $344.03 million.

• Central Puerto CEPU is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bridgeline Digital BLIN is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Marchex MCHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $13.04 million.

• NextNav NN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• EzFill Holdings EZFL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Arlington Asset Inv AAIC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• StoneCastle Financial BANX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $5.11 million.

• Biolase BIOL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $9.01 million.

• Boxlight BOXL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $44.04 million.

• Five Point Holdings FPH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Indie Semiconductor INDI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.57 million.

• Great Panther Mining GPL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $31.85 million.

• CS Disco LAW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $30.56 million.

• ESS Tech GWH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

• Stepan SCL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $239.91 million.

• Ryan Specialty Gr Hldgs RYAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $370.54 million.

• Enfusion ENFN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $33.03 million.

• Williams Ind Servs WLMS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $59.80 million.

• Blend Labs BLND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $64.68 million.

• Houlihan Lokey HLI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $461.42 million.

• Panbela Therapeutics PBLA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Immersion IMMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.55 million.

• Karat Packaging KRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $101.43 million.

• Zymergen ZY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.59 million.

• Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MedAvail Holdings MDVL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.89 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $6.51 million.

• Research Solutions RSSS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.35 million.

• Laird Superfood LSF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $8.52 million.

• Phunware PHUN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.01 million.

• Kingstone Companies KINS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $24.01 million.

• Snap One Holdings SNPO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $252.19 million.

• Intrusion INTZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.07 million.

• Iridex IRIX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $13.41 million.

• ImmuCell ICCC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aptinyx APTX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FIGS FIGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $116.92 million.

• Venus Concept VERO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $27.02 million.

• Leafly Holdings LFLY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.

• HireRight Holdings HRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $181.70 million.

• New Relic NEWR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $204.52 million.

• CuriosityStream CURI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.

• Acutus Medical AFIB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.13 million.

• Co-Diagnostics CODX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $20.17 million.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Intellicheck IDN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.39 million.

• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $9.15 million.

• Joby Aviation JOBY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SomaLogic SLGC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $23.20 million.

• LegalZoom.com LZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $150.76 million.

• NeuroPace NPCE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $10.76 million.

• Markforged Holding MKFG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $20.88 million.

• Duolingo DUOL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $77.44 million.

• Credit Suisse Group CS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $259.92 million.

• Wheels Up Experience UP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $310.85 million.

• Direct Digital Holdings DRCT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.02 million.

• Marinus Pharma MRNS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.28 million.

• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $295.00 million.

• Compass COMP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• LightPath Technologies LPTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $9.31 million.

• Stryve Foods SNAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.07 million.

• Sema4 Holdings SMFR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $52.90 million.

• Digimarc DMRC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.

• Endeavor Gr Hldgs EDR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• StoneMor STON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vasta Platform VSTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $75.18 million.

• Vtex VTEX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $33.34 million.

• Expensify EXFY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $39.28 million.

• Xponential Fitness XPOF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $45.24 million.

• Poshmark POSH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $87.55 million.

• Forian FORA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.83 million.

• Mister Car Wash MCW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $214.62 million.

• Viveve Medical VIVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.73 million.

• Lucira Health LHDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $85.35 million.

• One Stop Systems OSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.77 million.

• Dyadic International DYAI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.36 million.

• Heritage Glb HGBL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.16 million.

• Motus GI Hldgs MOTS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $80.00 thousand.

• Neovasc NVCN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $800.00 thousand.

• AvePoint AVPT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $48.52 million.

• PAVmed PAVM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $350.00 thousand.

• OpGen OPGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.17 million.

• Cadre Hldgs CDRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $102.17 million.

• Nuvve Holding NVVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.13 million.

• P10 PX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $43.26 million.

• CEA Industries CEAD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• System1 SST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $225.95 million.

• ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.38 million.

• Core Scientific CORZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $188.41 million.

• Brilliant Earth Group BRLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $97.88 million.

• AVITA Medical RCEL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Innodata INOD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Viridian Therapeutics VRDN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• MeridianLink MLNK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $68.79 million.

• Alexco Resource AXU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Harte-Hanks HHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $45.80 million.

• SenesTech SNES is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Motorola Solns MSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• VIZIO Holding VZIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $453.66 million.

• Taboola.com TBLA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $356.98 million.

• Payoneer Global PAYO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $121.19 million.

• ChromaDex CDXC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $17.23 million.

• Blue Bird BLBD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $150.65 million.

• Toast TOST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $490.15 million.

• CTI BioPharma CTIC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.54 million.

• Inotiv NOTV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $120.56 million.

• PDF Solutions PDFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $31.60 million.

• Logan Ridge Finance LRFC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Agile Therapeutics AGRX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Adecoagro AGRO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HeartBeam BEAT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BSQUARE BSQR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rockley Photonics Hldgs RKLY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.08 million.

• SES AI SES is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Movano MOVE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

