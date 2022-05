Seven day local weather forecast for May 15 through May 21. Veggiepalooza signals the start of our Tomato Watch. That was last month. In addition to the tomato seedlings purchased at the Fullerton Arboretum, we had three volunteers sprout that we are eagerly watching to see their variety. Tomatoes won’t set unless overnight temperatures are above 50 °F. We’ve had a number of those since Veggiepalooza, and all this week is forecast for lows warm enough to set fruit. We are happy to announce that we have fruit set on more than one of the vines! Although none of the fruit is likely to ripen in time for a Memorial Day barbecue, we look forward to happy harvesting beginning in June and continuing through September, October… whenever the overnight temperature again drops regularly below 50 °F.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO