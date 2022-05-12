ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple Supplier Foxconn Weathers It All To Report Highest Quarterly Profit In 8 Years

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYO3T_0fbPEmLe00

Apple, Inc. AAPL's iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. HNHPF turned in forecast-beating results for the first quarter, defying the odds that included COVID lockdowns in China, supply challenges, input price inflation and demand slowdown.

What Happened: Hon Hai, widely known as Foxconn, reported a 5% increase in its first-quarter net income to NT$29.45 billion ($990 million), Nikkei Asia reported. This marked the biggest profit in eight years, the report noted.

The Taiwanese contractor also confirmed its previously-reported quarterly revenue at NT$1.4 trillion.

Despite the input cost inflation and components shortages, gross margin, as well as operating margin, expanded modestly to 6.02% and 2.61%, respectively.

Apart from Apple, Foxconn supplies to big techs like Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG, Dell Technologies, Inc. DELL and Sony Group Corporation SONY.

Why It's Important: Foxconn was forced to lock down the Shenzhen assembly plant, its second-largest production base in China, for several days in March to comply with the COVID guidelines of the local administration.

The disruptions continued into the June quarter even as Zhengzhou announced movement curbs for May 4-10, Foxconn reportedly said it would continue with its production at its plant in the city. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo warned that if curbs are not lifted in the city by June, the production of Cupertino's upcoming iPhone 14 would be affected.

Foxconn reportedly said it expects revenue to be little changed in the June quarter, citing COVID-19 impact.

Separately, Foxconn announced the signing of an agreement with U.S.-based Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE for contract manufacturing and product development. The company also confirmed the closing of the purchase of Lordstown's Ohio facility purchase.

With the $55 million investment in Lordstown, Foxconn has taken a 55% stake in the former. The Taiwanese company said Ohio will now be its EV manufacturing hub in North America.

Foxconn shares trading over-the-counter closed Wednesday's session down 1.01% at $6.83, according to BenzingaPro data.

Photo: Courtesy of Nadkachna via Wikimedia

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Acquiring This EV Maker Could Help Turn Apple's Car Visions Into Reality

Apple, Inc.'s AAPL self-driving car project has been a non-starter, and Project Titan, the team which is responsible for its development, has seen a mass exodus of personnel. Prominent Apple reporter and Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter broached the possibility of an acquisition that could reinvigorate the company's car project.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Apple Shares#Smart Phone#Ios#Apple Supplier#Aapl#Iphone#Covid#Nikkei Asia#Taiwanese#Alphabet#Googl Goog#Dell Technologies#Dell#Sony Group Corporation#Sony
Benzinga

1B Shiba Inu Burned In The Last 48 Hours, Whale Acquires 110 Billion SHIB

In a Twitter post, @shibburn mentioned that the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD community had transferred 948.6 million SHIB to dead wallets. Whales continue to accumulate SHIB in recent transactions. According to WhaleStats, a large Ethereum investor, whose wallet is titled "BlueWhale0073", has purchased over $1.4 million in SHIB – that's over...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Is Hoping To Visit Indonesia Later This Year: What That Means For SpaceX, Tesla

Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk may be visiting Indonesia later this year to consider potential investment opportunities, according to a Bloomberg report. Musk met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the SpaceX rocket production site in Boca Chica, Texas on Saturday, according to a tweet by the president in the Indonesian language. Widodo also said he invited Musk to visit Indonesia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

This Analyst Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Outperform Stocks: Here's Why

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone has recently opined that Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD will lead to the most crypto gains after the recent price dip. In an interview, McGlone said that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are more detrimental to the U.S. stock market long-term than proven digital assets like BTC and ETH.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bitfarms Ltd BITF, Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, are all trading higher Friday morning amid a rebound in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 6.06% higher Friday morning over the past day at around...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 153 companies set new 52-week lows. Vodafone Group VOD was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. LiqTech International LIQT's stock dropped the most,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy