China stocks end lower in choppy trade as U.S. inflation data weighs

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

(Updates with Hong Kong closing levels)

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower in volatile trade on Thursday, as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation in April sapped sentiment, despite declining COVID-19 cases and authorities’ repeated vows to support the economy.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 3,958.74, after rising as much as 0.2% in early afternoon trade, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,054.99 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 2.2%, to 19,380.34, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.6%, to 6,594.81 points.

** Stocks fell across Asia as data showed U.S. inflation persistently high, and investors worried about the economic toll of aggressive interest rate hikes to tame it.

** Analysts including Morgan Stanley strategists said near-term market volatility would remain, due to China’s zero-COVID policy, geopolitical tensions, and U.S. monetary tightening.

** The number of new COVID-19 cases in china continued to decline, with the country reporting 1,917 new cases on Wednesday, compared with 1,927 a day earlier.

** A senior official of China’s Communist Party said China will not hesitate to introduce new policies to prop up growth, aims to implement existing policies in the first half of the year and is ready to take new steps as and when needed.

** China will strive to stabilise the economy and will use various policy tools to support employment, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

** “Unless incremental news keeps getting worse, China is currently positioned in a very good place for better performance going forward,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director for China and Asian equities at GAM Investments.

** “The Chinese government would not allow COVID-19 lockdowns to get to a point that it will derail the economy, and currently the economic impact is still manageable,” she added.

** Real estate developers fell 1.8%, and coal stocks lost 2.2%, while semiconductors and healthcare companies added 0.9% each.

** Tech giants trading in Hong Kong fell 3.8%, with e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group tumbling 6.6% to become the biggest drag of the Hang Seng benchmark.

** Another e-commerce giant JD.com Inc plunged 7.8%, as its fintech arm JD Technology has been forced to delay an up to $2 bln Hong Kong IPO because domestic regulatory approval for the listing has not been forthcoming, sources told Reuters.

** Developer Sunac China missed an offshore bond interest payment and said it doesn’t expect to make payments coming due on other bonds, adding to a wave of defaults in China’s debt-laden property sector.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong lost 3.4%.

#Stock#Technology Stocks#Inflation#Csi300#Shanghai Composite Index#Hang Seng#Morgan Stanley#Covid#Communist Party
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields gain as market angst eases a bit

(Adds Fed comment, updates prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday, reversing the week's rally in bond prices driven by the largest weekly inflows since the COVID-19 pandemic slammed markets in March 2020, as fears of a Federal Reserve policy error and runaway inflation eased. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 10.5 basis points to 2.922%, helped by Labor Department data that showed import prices surprisingly were flat in April. That added to other signs of a moderating pace of inflation. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would climb 0.6% after a 2.9% surge in March. Government data earlier this week showed monthly consumer prices increased at the slowest pace in eight months, while the gain in producer prices was the smallest since last September. "It's been extremely volatile. We're whipsawing between inflation fears and then growth fears picked up. It's a tug of war between those two dynamics," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics. In a week that started with the 10-year note yield hitting 3.203%, within 6 basis points of the 3.261% decade peak set in October 2018, BofA Global Research reported Treasuries saw $11.5 billion of inflows, the largest since March 2020. Yields on the benchmark Treasury bond have fallen more than 20 basis points this week after a sharp sell-off that pushed its yield up more than 125 basis points since early March. Bond prices move contrary to the direction of their yield. The data on import prices was a nice surprise, mostly due to weakness in petroleum, and year-over-year inflation will come down, "so that might give a bit of reprise to the bond bulls and put bond bears back on their heels," Rupert said. "We'll see intermittent rallies like we saw this week, where the growth scare dominates and we see rates decline a bit," she said. The Fed will do what it needs to do to bring down very high inflation, though how much will depend in part on how quickly energy and other supply constraints dissipate, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Friday. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 11.1 basis points to 3.082%. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 31.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 8.3 basis points at 2.605%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.027%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.723%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.7% a year for the next decade. The U.S. dollar five-years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.686%. May 13 Friday 2:25PM New York / 1825 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.975 0.9909 0.051 Six-month bills 1.41 1.4396 0.028 Two-year note 99-205/256 2.6048 0.083 Three-year note 99-222/256 2.7965 0.082 Five-year note 99-96/256 2.8861 0.104 Seven-year note 99-148/256 2.9424 0.107 10-year note 99-152/256 2.9221 0.105 20-year bond 86-120/256 3.3139 0.111 30-year bond 95-248/256 3.0819 0.111 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 28.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.00 0.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Richard Chang and Will Dunham)
BUSINESS
