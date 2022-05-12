ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County presents conservative budget to save funds for major projects in 2024

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 4 days ago
The proposed Davidson County 2022-2023 budget doesn’t include any tax increases or radical changes, but it is only the calm before the storm as leaders prepare for three major projects for the next budget cycle in 2023-2024.

Davidson County Manager Casey Smith presented the $154,766,691 budget for the upcoming fiscal year with the tax rate remaining at .54 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

But thanks to reevaluation of property tax last year, which was originally supposed to take place next year, the county saw a $2.2 million or 3% increase in tax revenue this year.

Tax collections are expected to be slightly greater than the budgeted amounts from last year and sales tax proceeds are also tracking ahead of what was budgeted. Any overages in collected taxes goes into the capital project fund to reduce potential cost of three major projects.

The county is saving up for the expansion of the Davidson County Jail; extensive building renovations at Lexington Middle and High schools and expansion of the county’s wastewater capacity.

Half of the funding for and jail will come from capital reserve and the other half will be from debt financing over the next 20 years. The school renovations will come from the capital reserve fund as well as any potential grant funding. The cost for the sewage project will be paid for through American Rescue Plan funds.

The county capital reserve for this year is estimated to be $41 million. The county is expecting to spend $56,025,000 in debt financing on several major capital projects in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The Davidson County Detention Center is expected to cost approximately $61 million, with $56.4 million of the cost expected to be paid in the 2023-2024 budget. There is a $3.4 million allocation for the 2022-2023 budget for architectural and construction planning.

The upgrades at Lexington City Schools are estimated at $36 million, with $3.4 million allocated this upcoming budget year for research and planning, with most of the funding, $31.2 million, in following year’s budget.

The county is also evaluating options for increasing wastewater capacity due to increased commercial development over the next several years. The expected cost for expansions and upgrades to wastewater system is $61 million, with $9.4 million this year, $41.5 million next fiscal year and $10 million in the 2024-2025 budget.

The proposed budget also includes an increase in per pupil spending for all three local school districts, and an additional $102,000 for Davidson Davie Community College. The per pupil allotment increases to $1,304 from $1,246 and is based on the school’s average daily membership.

The county budget also focuses on retention and recruitment of employees, by adding “high priority” positions for 911 telecommunicators, inspections, parks and recreation maintenance, senior services and veteran's services.

The 2022-2023 budget also includes $1.75 million to complete the final year of a four-year pay study for county employees and includes potential “wage compression” adjustments.

Wage compression is when a newer employee is paid the same amount or more than a tenured employee due to a competitive labor market and minimum wage increases over the years. According to county representative, this action will hopefully help retain and recruit employees.

Use of General Fund Reserves to “balance” the budget has increased to $5.5 million. The General Fund unreserved fund balance, totaling $86,425,868, remains at 56.66% over of the total General Fund expenditures for the fiscal year.

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners will hold a public Hearing on the county manager’s proposed budget on May 23 at 6:00 pm in the County Commissioners’ Board Room.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

