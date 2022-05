HARRISBURG, Pa. — On May 13, the Pride of the Susquehanna made its way into the river for the 2022 season which will end sometime in October. If you want to go for a ride, make sure to stop by at 11 Championship Way Harrisburg, PA 17101 between 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., all rides are 45 minuets starting at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and the last ride starting at 3 p.m. For more information, check out their Facebook page.

