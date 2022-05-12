Sterlington awaits re-match with No. 1 seed Berwick in the semifinals

Last Saturday, Sterlington clinched a spot in the LHSAA state baseball semifinals in Sulphur. Their first test, is perhaps much harder than any final Panther players are undergoing during their final weeks of school.

Thursday, fourth-seeded Sterlington draws No. 1 Berwick at McMurry Park in Sulphur. In 2018, both teams met in the semifinals, with Berwick advancing and ultimately winning the Class 3A title. The Panthers returned the favor a year later, in a 1-0 extra inning victory.

Mark Sims’ bunch hopes to make it three championships in a row, winning in 2019, and 2021. We all know what happened in 2020.

Sterlington’s chance to make history begins Thursday at 10:00 a.m. versus Berwick.

NBC 10 Sports caught up with the team, as they loaded the buses.