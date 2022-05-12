ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Sterlington awaits re-match with No. 1 seed Berwick in the semifinals

By Chris Demirdjian
 4 days ago
Last Saturday, Sterlington clinched a spot in the LHSAA state baseball semifinals in Sulphur. Their first test, is perhaps much harder than any final Panther players are undergoing during their final weeks of school.

Thursday, fourth-seeded Sterlington draws No. 1 Berwick at McMurry Park in Sulphur. In 2018, both teams met in the semifinals, with Berwick advancing and ultimately winning the Class 3A title. The Panthers returned the favor a year later, in a 1-0 extra inning victory.

Mark Sims’ bunch hopes to make it three championships in a row, winning in 2019, and 2021. We all know what happened in 2020.

Sterlington’s chance to make history begins Thursday at 10:00 a.m. versus Berwick.

NBC 10 Sports caught up with the team, as they loaded the buses.

Grand slam, clutch relief pitching power Lutcher to 5-4 victory in Class 3A final

SULPHUR — Winning an LHSAA title is a dream come true for most high school athletes. But to do it in your last game?. Lutcher’s Jordan Bailey got that storybook ending. Bailey came on to pitch with two Berwick runners on and no outs in the bottom of the seventh. He needed just eight pitches to preserve a 5-4 Lutcher win over the top-seeded Panthers in the Class 3A title game at the LHSAA nonselect baseball tournament at McMurry Park.
4-star running back Trey Holly commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Union Parish (Farmerville, LA.) running back Trey Holly committed to the LSU Tigers on Sunday. Recruiting site On3, has Holly as the consensus No. 8 ranked running back in the country for the class of 2023. Holly is a 4-star recruit, and is 5′7″, 177 pounds.
NBC 10 Sports at 5:00 p.m.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This College Gameday Sunday college baseball is in the final stretch of its regular season. Louisiana Tech and Grambling state hosted their last home weekend series Sunday afternoon. Louisiana Tech defeats Western Kentucky Univeristy 11-2 and complete the weekend series sweep. Grambling State falls 16-8 to Texas Southern University. T.S.U […]
1975 Bogalusa championship track/field team held a reunion

The 1975 Bogalusa High School State Championship Track/Field team held a reunion in December to honor coach Gary Magee at the Bogalusa High School ROTC building. Seven athletes made it to the state meet. Magee was the Coach of the Year. Edgar Fordham was the state meet MVP and all-state team MVP that year. To view a video of the reunion, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ka7gT6CDeQ. Twelve members of the track/field team were there. Shown from left in the first row are Magee, Eric Miller, Chris Penton; second row: Elmer Jacobs, Gary Colston and Luther Whittine, Ronald Hogan and Charlie Perkins; third row: Kenneth McSwain, Joel Miller, James Slocum, Robert Temple and Howard Sibley.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Caldwell, Claiborne, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caldwell; Claiborne; East Carroll; Franklin; Jackson; Lincoln; Madison; Morehouse; Ouachita; Richland; Tensas; Union; West Carroll SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 223 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE CALDWELL CLAIBORNE EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN JACKSON LINCOLN MADISON MOREHOUSE OUACHITA RICHLAND TENSAS UNION WEST CARROLL
UPDATE: Louisiana Ware Youth Center escape, three juveniles and woman in custody

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page, as of Sunday, May 15, 2022, all four people were in custody. RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday May 14, 2022, the Louisiana State Police asked for the public’s help in locating three juveniles, 17-year-old Tyjuan Lafitte, 17-year-old Na’varaya Lane and 15-year-old […]
Grambling State holds Spring 2022 Commencement

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Well it’s days like today every student longs for. The day where they finally get to see all of their hard work has paid off. Two separate ceremonies took place on Thursday for graduates of Grambling State University; one at 9 a.m. and another ceremony at 2 p.m. Former Louisiana State Representative […]
Mother-child duos earn ULM degrees together

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Two different mothers will be graduating with their children on May 14, 2022 from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Shannon Dozier Ballew and Krisha Williams will each receive a Master of Arts in Teaching. Ballew’s daughter Gabby Ballew will earn a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Williams’ son Tavier Williams […]
NAACP reacts to arrest of three former La. state troopers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local groups are reacting to the arrest of three former Louisiana State Police troopers. “What violation caused these troopers to go to that extremity,” asked Ambrose Douzart, President of the Ouachita Parish NAACP. On May 12, the Associated Press reported that Jacob Brown, George Harper,...
Franklin Parish murder suspect captured in South Arkansas

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Willie Nathaniel Greenwood of Hampton Arkansas has been arrested. He is being charged with Second-Degree-Murder of his former partner and mother of seven Denitra M. White at Embers Inn in Winnsboro on May 12, 2022. Read the full statement provided by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office below regarding the case: Sheriff Kevin […]
2 Fatal Crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday

2 young people have died in separate car crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday. A 23-year-old man died in a wreck on the ART Parkway at Walker Place. Bossier Police says a full size pickup truck was headed south on the Parkway and crossed over into the northbound lane while apparently trying to make a left turn. This truck hit another full size pickup truck that was headed north.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

