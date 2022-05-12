ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexar ARES DDR5 OC & ARES DDR4 RGB desktop memory

By Julian Horsey
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lexar has this week announced the launch of its new ARES DDR5 5200 Desktop OC memory which is now available to purchase exclusively from Amazon with a 32 GB Kit of 16 GB x 2 sticks costing $370. After which the ARES DDR5 5200 OC memory will be available via other...

