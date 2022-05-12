ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Finland says it must apply for Nato membership ‘without delay’

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pA0TH_0fbPBWD700

Finland 's president and prime minister said the nation must apply for Nato membership without delay .

Speaking on Thursday, the leaders said they are in favor of applying for Nato membership, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia 's war in Ukraine.

The announcement by president Sauli Niinisto and prime minister Sanna Marin means Finland is virtually certain to seek Nato membership though formal steps remain before the application process can begin.

Neighbouring Sweden is expected to decide on joining Nato in coming days, and is fully predicted to replicate Finland.

“Now that the moment of decision-making is near, we state our equal views, also for information to the parliamentary groups and parties,” Mr Niinisto and Marin said in a joint statement. “Nato membership would strengthen Finland's security.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsD7p_0fbPBWD700

“As a member of Nato, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance,” they said.

“Finland must apply for Nato membership without delay. We hope that the national steps still needed to make this decision will be taken rapidly within the next few days.”

Finland, which shares a 1,300km border with Russia, has gradually been stepping up its cooperation with Nato since the Kremlin annexed Crimea in 2014.

But until Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Nordic country had refrained from joining in order to maintain friendly relations with its eastern neighbour.

Speaking after signing a mutual military deal with the UK during Boris Johnson’s visit, Mr Niinisto said he did not view joining the military alliance as a “zero sum game”.

“Joining Nato would not be against anybody,” the Finnish president said. After the meeting, Downing Street said the two leaders agreed that “Putin’s invasion had dramatically changed the landscape of European security”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhr8G_0fbPBWD700

Denmark will push for a quick Nato admission process of Finland, prime minister Mette Frederiksen said after Thursday’s announcement in Helsinki.

“Denmark will of course warmly welcome Finland to Nato. (It) will strengthen Nato and our common security,” Ms Frederiksen said on Twitter. "Denmark will do everything for a quick admission process after the formal application.”

However, some Nato countries have signalled that they are not so welcome to the idea of Finland and Sweden joining, with Croatia saying it could try and veto the application.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6lbC_0fbPBWD700

Finnish public support for joining Nato has risen to record numbers over recent months, with the latest poll by public broadcaster YLE showing 76 per cent of Finns in favour and only 12 per cent against, while support for membership used to linger at only around 25 per cent for years prior to the war in Ukraine.

While military non-alignment has long satisfied many Finns as a way of staying out of conflicts, Russia's invasion of sovereign Ukraine has led an increasing number of them to view friendly relations with Russia as an empty phrase.

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats are expected to decide on Sunday whether to overturn decades of opposition to Nato membership, a move that would almost certainly lead to Sweden also asking to join the 30-nation alliance.

Russia has repeatedly warned both countries against joining the alliance.

As recently as 12 March its foreign ministry said “there will be serious military and political consequences” if they do.

Moscow has warned Nato that if Sweden and Finland join the military alliance Russia would have to strengthen its defences in the region , with a threat to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanna Marin
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Russia#Crimea#Kremlin#Nordic
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying GOP visit to Kyiv proves Ukraine isn’t dangerous

Marjorie Taylor Greene is being slammed online for claiming that a video showing US lawmakers visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky proves the country is safe, because a Republican delegation wasn’t wearing bulletproof vests as they toured Kyiv.“Notice U.S. elected politicians like [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] and [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell] can go visit Zelensky in Ukraine without bullet proof vests/helmets or any fear from dangers of war, while they eagerly give billions to fund their proxy war w/ Russia,” the Georgia Republican wrote on Twitter on Saturday.“If the conditions in Ukraine were so grave to warrant the U.S....
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”. The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report. The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy