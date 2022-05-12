ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Superdry sees sales rebound as customers switch back to shops

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EEW7_0fbPBVKO00

Fashion retailer Superdry has revealed soaring stores sales following the lifting of Covid restrictions, but a slump in online trade as customers return to high streets.

The chain said stores sales rose more than 200% year-on-year to £47.2 million in its fourth quarter to April 23.

The result was also significantly higher on a two-year comparison, up 22.9% compared with the same period in 2020 before the pandemic struck.

It saw online sales drop 21.5% year-on-year in the quarter due to the switch back to stores and as it cut back on promotions.

As we head into 2022-23 we remain cautious on the macroeconomic outlook and the impact of inflation but are confident that our strategy is positioning the brand for future success

Julian Dunkerton, Superdry

Over its full-year, store sales rose 59.8% to £224.5 million, but were still 21.8% lower on a two-year comparison as it said “footfall remains significantly below pre-Covid levels”.

Full-year online sales dropped 24%, though overall revenues lifted 8% to £600.7 million thanks to the better trading in shops.

Shares dropped 4% despite the sales rebound.

The figures come after Superdry recently revealed it will push through price hikes of around 2% in response to soaring costs, which comes on top of a decision to slash discount sales.

Superdry chief executive Julian Dunkerton said: “We are conscious of the cost-of-living pressures on consumers, meaning that now more than ever we must continue to deliver product that stands for what is important to them: quality, style and sustainability at great value.

“As we head into 2022-23 we remain cautious on the macroeconomic outlook and the impact of inflation but are confident that our strategy is positioning the brand for future success.”

Earlier this year, the group reported a swing to a pre-tax profit of £4 million in the six months to late October, from a near-£19 million loss a year earlier when shops were closed in lockdown.

Revenue dropped 1.9% in the first half though, despite the problems that shops were facing a year earlier.

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Today in Retail: Honest Sees Retail Partners as Key to Sales Rebound; Walmart’s Upcoming Earnings Report to Share Retail Insight

Today in retail, The Honest Company relies on its retail partnerships to get it out of a yearlong sales slump, while Walmart’s quarterly earnings report next week will carry some valuable insight for the future of the retail sector. Plus, Tesco adds flexible working space in a partnership with IWG, and Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger says the digital shift has staying power in the luxury sector.
RETAIL
pymnts

AMZN vs WMT Weekly: Awaiting Insight on Inflation and in-Store Shift

If Walmart’s performance during the three-month window from February through April is any indication, then the retailer’s earnings for the corresponding period ought to be very strong when it reports its fiscal first-quarter results Tuesday (May 17) morning. Although its archrival Amazon has struggled mightily for the past...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Covid
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
WWD

Tapestry Taps Brakes on Outlook With China Slowdown

Click here to read the full article. Tapestry Inc.’s outlook took a hit from China’s COVID-19 lockdowns — a dark cloud hovering over fashion generally — but chief executive officer Joanne Crevoiserat sees strength just about everywhere else.  With uber luxury brands moving prices higher, the CEO sees a wider lane for accessible luxury, room to keep moving average unit retail prices higher despite inflation and continued momentum in North America, Europe and elsewhere.More from WWDPhotos of Coach's Mother's Day CampaignCoach NYFW After PartyThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Spring 2018 Investors seemed skeptical at first and sent shares of Tapestry —...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 American Stocks To Buy To Bet On An Economic Rebound: From Amazon To Coca-Cola

U.S. GDP dropped 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022, and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY is down 16.3% year-to-date as investors become increasingly concerned about the possibility of a U.S. recession in 2022. However, Bank of America economist Aditya Bhave said this week that underlying economic data suggests U.S. recession risks are "low at the moment."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

Revolution Beauty enjoys profit boost as customers turn to affordable make-up

Shoppers cutting back on luxury items and turning to more affordable make-up and skincare have boosted profits for cosmetics brand Revolution Beauty.But cosmetic companies could face challenges in the months ahead with the war in Ukraine disrupting supply chains and pushing up prices of materials used in products, the company said.The global brand revealed sales spiked by 85% in the UK in the 12 months to the end of February as retailers recovered from pandemic losses and it rolled out make-up products to high street pharmacy Boots.The US has become our biggest single market in terms of store sales, while...
MAKEUP
SPY

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales To Shop Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Wayfair Frontgate Target Overstock Walmart The Home Depot Summer is on the horizon and that means it’s time to start figuring out ideas for your outdoor setup. Whether you have a large yard, deck, patio or small balcony, finding the best outdoor furniture to fit your space is the key to a great summer at home. Even better is finding the best outdoor furniture sales so you don’t have to break the bank while adding a bit...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Coach-Owner Tapestry Beat Expectations Despite Sales Dip in China

Click here to read the full article. Tapestry just posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter, despite industry-wide headwinds that impacted its bands. The Kate Spade, Coach and Stuart Weitzman owner reported Q3 net sales of $1.44 billion, up 13% from last year. Net income was $123 million on a reported basis, with earnings per diluted share of $0.46. The strong results were led by Coach, which delivered a sales increase of 11% compared to prior year. Shares up Tapestry were up 15% as of Thursday morning. However, the luxury brand powerhouse was not immune to COVID-19 related lockdowns in China. Sales in...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Ford, General Motors, Tapestry and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – Ford fell 2.8% in premarket trading while GM slid 3.4% after Wells Fargo double-downgraded both stocks to "underweight" from "overweight." Wells Fargo said 2022 could represent a profit peak for legacy automakers, with the shift toward electric vehicles eroding profits in the years ahead.
STOCKS
International Business Times

AMC, GameStop Shares Snap Five-day Session Sell-off

Trading in shares of AMC Entertainment and GameStop was volatile on Thursday as the so-called meme stocks pared gains after rallying sharply earlier in the day as some investors looked for bargains following several days of losses. Both companies, which released no new announcements on their websites on Thursday, have...
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy