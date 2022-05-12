Emeli Sandé on her decision to come out publicly: ‘I have to be honest about who I am’

Emeli Sande has said she was driven to come out publicly by an urge to be “bold and honest” in everything she does.

In April, the Scottish singer, 35, revealed she had fallen in love with a woman, a classical pianist, after they collaborated on a track for her new album.

Sande said she had been “nervous” about the decision but had also wanted to “shout from the rooftops and celebrate” their relationship.

But she admitted that coming out may cause issues if she returns to Zambia , where her father’s family are from.

Her new album, Let’s Say For Instance , was released last week and is her first on an independent record label after she parted ways with major label Virgin after a decade.

Sande told the PA news agency that the reaction to her coming out had been “so loving”.

She added: “I really wasn’t expecting that. I felt I really have to be honest about who I am and who I’m in love with. And I didn’t really know what to expect, it was quite a daunting prospect.

“But thankfully I have a supportive team around me. I’ve just been genuinely deeply touched and overwhelmed by the love and the response and I am just so thankful for it.

“We both feel so much better now and that we can just get on with our lives, so it feels brilliant.”

The Brighter Days singer admitted she had some worries about the decision.

She said: “It was definitely something I was a bit nervous about because you never know how people will react. And sadly, it’s still a battle for many people around the world. I guess I have to kind of accept … I don’t know how it would be if I went to Zambia now.

“All of those things, I have to also be realistic that coming out and being proud about it, it comes with different difficulties as well. But to have that was really beautiful.”

Sande said that “in everything I do, I just tried to be as bold and honest as possible”.

She added: “I have to be bold and I have to be truthful, because (otherwise) it feels like I’m not being myself. So it did feel like this big part of my life where it didn’t see my personality.

“Everything else in my life was very open and honest, so why not the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me? Falling in love with the love of your life is something I want to shout from the rooftops and celebrate.

“So I feel a lot more like myself now that I can be as I am in every aspect of my life.”

Emeli Sande’s new album, Let’s Say For Instance, is out now on Chrysalis Records.