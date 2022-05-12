ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes confirm long-term commitment to Formula One

By Dylan Terry
 4 days ago

Mercedes -Benz Group chairman Ola Kallenius has pledged “we will remain” in Formula One as they look forward to the carbon-neutral future of the sport.

In four years, new engine regulations will make the cars power units more reliant on electric power and reduce the sport’s carbon dioxide emissions.

And Kallenius insists Mercedes are looking to the future of F1 as something they want to stay heavily involved in.

Speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit, he said: “We have decided to go down this path of decarbonisation. It is the only decision we can make, and the same goes for Formula 1.

“The next engine regulations will give much more importance to the electric part, and there is a clear commitment to make Formula 1 CO2 neutral.

“For the next regulation, the proportion of electricity used on a lap will increase. There will still be a combustion engine but it will be used as a laboratory to develop CO2-free fuels, which the aviation industry will probably need, and maybe also to reduce the footprint of the existing car fleet.

“We are not yet at the stage where we can run a race like we saw in Abu Dhabi with only battery power. A sport like Formula 1 has to put on a show, so the decarbonisation route has to be taken.

“Battery technology is not yet perfected. But going CO2-free and putting more emphasis on electrification ensures Formula 1 remains very relevant and that we will remain.”

Mercedes have won the last eight constructors championships stretching all the way back to 2014.

But they have started the 2022 season slower than usual, currently sitting 62 points adrift of constructors leaders Ferrari after five races.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

