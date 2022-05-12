ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Where is Dyson’s airwrap complete and new multi-styler in stock in the UK?

By Eva Waite-Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLSJq_0fbPBKrd00

When Dyson first launched its airwrap in 2018 it quickly reached cult status. And for good reason too. It blowdries and styles hair all in one go, making it a great choice for quick and speedy salon-quality locks at home.

But, anyone who has tried to get their hands on the hair tool will know that it’s been near-impossible, with stock drying up (pardon the pun) almost entirely. The brand attributed this to global supply chain issues, but we’re hazarding a guess that it is also down to the launch of its all-new, revamped multi-styler that graced us in mid-March.

Owing to the nature of IndyBest, we’ve of course reviewed both the original and the new hair tool. The OG featured in our review of the best hot brushes , with our writer praising that there are “a plethora of attachments to pick from”, with the original barrels creating a “soft, voluminous, light curl”. Above all, our reviewer was impressed that they were able to achieve a “bouncy blow-dry look” in just 15 minutes.

As for the new airwrap multi-styler , our tester noted that it’s “definitely better than the original”, praising the “improved attachments”. Similarly, they applauded Dyson for the fact it feels as though it “really has thought about every hair type, texture, and length and manufactured a product that’s as versatile and as inclusive as possible”.

Whether you’re keen to try the brand-new model, or you’re looking to finally get your hands on the OG, we’re here to keep you up to date with the latest restock details for both hair tools, so you never have a bad hair day again.

Read more:

Dyson (original) stock

Dyson airwrap multi styler stock

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on hair tools and other offers on beauty tech, try the links below:

We tested Dyson’s new airwrap to see if it’s as good as the original model – here’s our review

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#New Multi Styler#Indybest#Og
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jamaican ‘wrongly’ detained for deportation launches legal action against Home Office

A Jamaican national who says he has been wrongly detained ahead of next week’s deportation flight is launching legal action against the Home Office, The Independent can reveal.James Matthews, 33, was awaiting the outcome of his application for leave to remain when seven immigration officers stormed into his home, claiming that he was in the country illegally, before he was taken to Harmondsworth Immigration Removal Centre (IRC).The former banker at Jamaica National Bank had applied for leave to remain on the basis of his relationship with a British citizen in July 2020, but the Home Office said this application was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Two strains of Omicron from South Africa are labelled ‘variants of concern’ by European health officials

Two strains of Omicron have been labelled “variants of concern” that could dominate this summer, health officials warned. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a report that variants BA.4 and BA.5 could lead to soaring Covid cases across the continent risking additional pressures on hospitals and ICU departments in a matter of weeks and months. It added that countries should remain vigilant for signs that new variants are emerging.The warning comes as nations across the continent attempt to live with minimal restrictions and enjoy summer holidays across Europe. ECDC also advised that people over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Hair Care
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: Discounts on 4K and OLED TVs from Philips, Samsung and Sony Bravia

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest shopping events of the year – is here, and you’ve got one day left to grab yourself a serious steal.The shopping bonanza is best-known for slashing prices on items from sought-after brands with many of the best deals to be found on Amazon devices, home appliances, fashion, toys, booze, games consoles and more.Read more: Best TV deals in the UK: Cheap discounts on smart TVs from Samsung, LG and moreHowever, there are also huge savings to be had across the latest crop of TVs, so if you’ve been pondering your current setup,...
SHOPPING
The Independent

New PS Plus service explained: How the new subscription works and what tier you should buy

Sony has announced the highly anticipated overhaul to its Playstation Plus subscription service, effectively combining it with the company’s cloud-gaming service, Playstation Now.Dubbed “Project Spartacus” before launch, this updated offering for Playstation subscribers will provide access to Sony’s library of classic PS4 games, PS5 exclusives and retro titles from earlier consoles as well as access to exclusive demos of upcoming titles ahead of their release. And now we finally have confirmation of what games will be coming to the new service this summer. The all new and improved Playstation Plus will be launching in June 2022 with three payment options...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sam Ryder launches ‘genuine bid for number one’ with Eurovision single

Sam Ryder’s Eurovision single Space Man could top the charts by the end of the week after his success at the contest in Turin.The singer and TikTok star, 32, came second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra on Saturday night, giving the UK its best result in more than 20 years and ending its dismal two-year run of zero points.A special update issued by the Official Charts Company on Monday indicated that Space Man is currently sitting at number three behind Cat Burns and last week’s chart-topper Harry Styles.Only 340 chart sales separate Ryder and singer Burns.Space Man would be the first...
MUSIC
The Independent

Charities claim UK ‘putting politics before poverty’ in new aid strategy

International charities have accused the Government’s new aid strategy of being “more concerned with tackling China than tackling poverty”.Under the new International Development Strategy published on Monday, the Government said it would spend more of its aid budget working directly with other countries and less on multinational bodies, such as the UN.The switch is intended to give the Foreign Office greater control over how aid money is spent and allow the UK to offer an alternative to support from “malign actors” – understood to mean China and its Belt and Road Initiative, which has been criticised for involving large amounts...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘I’ve been a vegetarian for half my life – here’s everything I’ve learnt’

I was 15 when the rippling of an adolescent identity crisis washed over me one Sunday as I began to tuck into the perfectly crisp skin of a juicy chicken thigh. It was 2004 – I remember the year because I was desperate to cut off my chest-length, GHD-straightened hair into something that better served my MySpace persona (it would be another two years before my friends and I joined Facebook).Back then, Bin Laden hid safely in his cave and Tony Blair admitted they might not find any WMDs in Iraq, actually. My schoolmates and I had been vehemently anti...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Johannes Radebe tells DofE gold award holders to ‘dream huge’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe has shared an empowering message with thousands of Duke of Edinburgh gold award holders in the Buckingham Palace garden, telling them: “Don’t dream big. Dream huge.”In a speech delivered from the palace’s West Terrace Steps, the celebrity told the teenagers and young adults of his own journey to success after encountering bullying at school, and racist and homophobic abuse during his on-screen stardom.Radebe, dressed in a smart pin-striped blue suit, joined the Earl of Wessex for festival-style celebrations in the Buckingham Palace grounds for new gold award holders.It is the first time the young people’s...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Game restock available – get the cheapest bundle now

UPDATE: The PS5 is now in stock at Game, Scan and The Game Collection after selling out at Ebuyer. It could restock at Very and Currys this week. Read on for more information.It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store.But...
FIFA
The Independent

Greggs warns of rising costs as sales bounce back after pandemic

Fast food chain Greggs has warned of increasing costs and said customers should expect further price rises as a result.In an update to shareholders the company said costs had been increasing across the market.Roger Whiteside, who will step down as Greggs’ chief executive on Tuesday, said the business is in the process of working out its latest potential price increases due to cost inflation.“At the start of the year we made some increases and then, when the reduced rate of VAT went back to normal, we had to add that back onto prices where we’d been able to pass the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Why two moon rovers were rendered inoperable during the super flower blood lunar eclipse

Two space vehicles on the Moon belonging to the US and China have been left in the dark due to the Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse.Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) and the Yutu-2 rover, both solar powered, were rendered inoperable during the eclipse.As the sunlit half of the moon was shrouded in darkness due to the satellite entering the Earth’s shadow, the LRO could not charge its batteries for the duration of the 90-minute eclipse.The rovers are, however, expected to resume operations once they come in contact with sunlight again.This is not the first time the LRO has experienced...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Turn up at the airport early and expect higher fares, Ryanair boss tells passengers

Passengers on Europe’s biggest budget airline this summer should turn up at the airport early, the Ryanair boss has said.Chief executive Michael O’Leary told BBC Today: “There is no doubt: getting through airport this summer is going to be challenging.“We’re encouraging all our customers to show up earlier, to allow more time to get through airport security, particularly in Manchester.”In recent weeks some passengers have missed flights at Manchester airport, and some departures have been delayed, due to the length of queues.The Ryanair boss blamed what he called the “pinch points” on airports making too many staff redundant.“We hope to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – Crypto markets teeter towards tentative recovery

Bitcoin has managed to bounce back after crashing to an 18-month price low over the weekend.The cryptocurrency is trading at around $30,000 at the start of the week, marking a 56 per cent drop from its all-time high last November, while other leading cryptocurrencies are also way down from their record highs.The downturn has seen more than $1.5 trillion wiped from the market and led to warnings from analysts that another “crypto winter” similar to 2018 may be underway.Bitcoin’s precarious price comes as El Salvador President Nayib Bukele hosts 44 countries on Monday to discuss the merits of the cryptocurrency and the benefits of adoption.Eight months after El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender, several other countries appear close to adopting the cryptocurrency despite warnings from the IMF and some figures within the industry.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and other leading cryptocurrencies in our live coverage below.
STOCKS
The Independent

London could run out of water in 25 years as cities worldwide face rising risk of drought, report warns

London could run out of water within 25 years and British rivers could lose more than half their water by 2050 as cities around the world face growing risks from drought driven by climate change, according to a report from Christian Aid.The charity warns that the climate crisis is increasing the severity of drought in ten of the world’s major cities - from London to New Delhi, Sydney to Kabul. It warns that the without cutting greenhouse gas emissions and better management of freshwater the toll will be felt most acutely by the world’s poorest inhabitants. The charity is consequently...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy