ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rebekah Vardy news – live: Model to retake stand on third day of Coleen Rooney trial

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7bMX_0fbPBDgY00

Rebekah Vardy is set to retake the witness stand as her libel trial against fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney continues.

It will be the third day in a row the 40-year-old will be cross-examined for the legal challenge, which centres on Ms Rooney accusing Ms Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her to the press.

Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney, who is married to former England star Wayne Rooney , for libel.

The trial has so far seen Ms Vardy quizzed about messages with her agent discussing leaking - or potentially leaking - stories to the press. The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy denied to the High Court leaking information to the The Sun was “standard practice”.

It has also involved mentions of footballers Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez, the “size of Peter Andre’s manhood” and Ms Rooney following Ms Vardy on Instagram.

The trial is expected to resume at 10.30am.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Secret Wag: Rebekah Vardy ‘attacked herself’ in newspaper column to cover tracks, Coleen Rooney claims

Coleen Rooney has told a court she believes Rebekah Vardy would attack herself in an anonymous column about “Wags” in The Sun to cover her tracks. The 36-year-old said she believed the model was involved in the article in some way and would try and throw people off the scent. Ms Rooney took the witness stand on Monday for her libel trial against Ms Vardy, which centres on the latter being accused of leaking private information about Ms Rooney to the press. Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel. Her lawyer quizzed Ms...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy and agent’s WhatsApps ‘evil and uncalled for’ Coleen Rooney tells court

Messages between Rebekah Vardy and her agent about Coleen Rooney were “evil and uncalled for”, the former England captain’s wife has told the High Court as she finished her evidence in the women’s high-profile libel trial.In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press – prompting her to be dubbed “Wagatha Christie”.Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Danny Drinkwater
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Person
Peter Andre
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Riyad Mahrez
The Independent

Tom Cruise ‘caused absolute chaos’ at Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, says Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has claimed that Tom Cruise “caused chaos” at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday (15 May).The Mission: Impossible star appeared at the event, which was filmed as a special for ITV as part of a programme to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.Cruise was one of several celebrities to feature in the special, speaking with Schofield and Julie Etchingham, who acted as presenters.During his regular appearance on This Morning on Monday (16 May), Schofield recalled the commotion that accompanied Cruise’s entrance.“He caused absolute chaos in Windsor because he decided to walk to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Queen’s unimpressed reaction to Alan Titchmarsh calling her ‘nation’s heartbeat’ goes viral

The Queen’s reaction to a particular moment during the first of her televised Platinum Jubilee celebrations is going viral.On Sunday (16 May), ITV hosted the first celebrity-filled event to mark Queen Elizabeth’s reign.In February, Britain’s longest-serving monarch celebrated 70 years on the throne.The Jubilee gala was led by the unlikely partnership of Tom Cruise and Alan Titchmarsh, with the latter finding himself at the centre of one of the most shared moments from the event.Hailing the Queen, the presenter said: “There’s been one constant heartbeat of this nation and that heart belongs to Her Majesty, the Queen.”The crowd began...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Yorkshire Ripper ‘introduced serial killer Levi Bellfield to his fiancée’ who insists he’s ‘not a monster’

Serial killer Levi Bellfield was reportedly introduced to his fiancée by the Yorkshire Ripper.The convict has applied for permission to marry a woman while serving two whole life orders for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and schoolgirl Milly Dowler.He and Peter Sutcliffe are said to have become friends after they were imprisoned on the same wing at HMP Frankland.Sutcliffe was friends with the woman, in her 40s, and Bellfield asked to be put in touch with her after spotting her picture while helping tidy his friend’s cell, according to The Sun.The 53-year-old is said to have sent the woman gifts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Royal fans share delighted reactions as Queen celebrates Jubilee kick-off

Royal fans have taken to social media to share their delighted reactions at the Queen’s appearance at Windsor Castle on Sunday night.The 96-year-old monarch attended “A Gallop Through History” as part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which saw an all-star line-up including Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Katherine Jenkins.Photos from the event show the Queen smiling as she watches the performance, and chatting to fellow spectators.Fans of the monarch have reacted to the images on social media, with one writing: “It made my heart swell and eyes water to see her enjoying herself. We need to treasure these...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Court
The Independent

Premier League: What’s at stake at top and bottom this week?

The 2021-22 Premier League season comes to a conclusion this week – with the title, survival and European qualification all on the line.There are matches on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday night before the campaign concludes on Sunday afternoon.Here we take a look at what is at stake at both ends of the table.City in title driving seatFULL-TIME West Ham 2-2 Man CityLukasz Fabianski denies Man City victory after saving a late Riyad Mahrez penalty #WHUMCI pic.twitter.com/ldfC38i4k0— Premier League (@premierleague) May 15, 2022Manchester City have the destiny of the championship still in their own hands, despite being held to a 2-2...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

VAR to be used in all EFL play-off finals

VAR is set to be used for all three of the English Football League play-off finals at Wembley, the governing body has announced.The EFL had already given VAR the green light for the first time in this season’s Sky Bet Championship showpiece fixture on May 29, with the League One and League Two games now also to have the system in place.The use of video replays to help refereeing decisions was adopted by the Premier League in 2019 but until now had been overlooked by the EFL, with VAR not in use for the semi-finals.A statement from the EFL on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City will give everything to secure Premier League title in final game, Guardiola says

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will give everything in their last game to secure the Premier League title.A win against Aston Villa next weekend will seal a fourth Premier League crown in five years, regardless of what Liverpool do.The defending champions currently sit four points clear of Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasers, but their rivals do have a game in hand. Man City missed the chance to pull six points clear at the top of the table on Sunday, drawing 2-2 with West Ham. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pep Guardiola confident for Man City's title run-in after Liverpool drop pointsFA Cup: Prince William booed by Wembley spectatorsAustralia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash aged 46
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘They are in big trouble’: Gary Neville makes his relegation prediction

Leeds United are facing relegation back to the Championship and will be facing “huge stress” due to the financial drop-off in doing so, believes Gary Neville.Jesse Marsch’s side secured a last-minute point against Brighton which saw them move out of the Premier League’s bottom three on Sunday, but while they are one point ahead of Burnley, they have just one final game to play - while both the Clarets and Everton, one place and point above Leeds, have two.A win from their last two will be enough for Everton to guarantee survival, while both teams’ respective goal difference means Burnley...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘Hate is alive and well in football’, Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend insists

Discriminatory behaviour by fans at Premier League matches on Sunday show that “hate is alive and well within football”, according to Kick It Out.Two supporters were arrested on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence following the match between Tottenham and Burnley in London, with a video appearing to show a visiting fan perform a Nazi salute.Later, two Brentford players, Rico Henry and Ivan Toney, reported that members of their family had been racially abused at the game against Everton at Goodison Park.Kick It Out’s head of player engagement Troy Townsend said: “We have been made aware of a spate...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Last of the old school: Mark Noble and West Ham were a perfect marriage

The tears in Mark Noble’s eyes were the greatest testament to a local icon who remained untainted by a mercenary world. Football is no stranger to emotional farewells, and there were the usual soppy montages, standing ovations, speeches and laps of honour as West Ham said goodbye to their captain on Sunday. But Noble’s retirement, after 18 years as a professional at West Ham, marks more than just the end of an era for an individual and, perhaps, even a club too. There has always been a cultish admiration for football’s one-club men. They are depicted as the last bastions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy