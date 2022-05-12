ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Tory MP refuses to apologise for ‘common sense’ claim food bank users can’t cook properly

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdiTi_0fbPBBv600

A Conservative MP has doubled down on his controversial comments claiming poor people use food banks because they “cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.

Lee Anderson sparked widespread outrage by claimed there is not “this massive use for food banks”, urging Labour MPs to visit a charity in his Ashfield constituency where people get cooking lessons.

Mr Anderson was unapologetic when asked about his remarks on Thursday – claiming that people “would be able to fend for themselves” with the right education.

The Tory MP told Times Radio: “There are generations of people there who simply haven’t got the skills to budget properly and go shopping and do a proper weekly shop, like we did back in the day.”

He added: “The point I was making was that there are a lot of people out there that with the right help, and the right support, and the right education, they would be able to fend for themselves.”

Mr Anderson said he was not “being a nasty Tory”, before adding: “I’m glad that it’s caused all this fuss. Because it brings that debate out.”

Asked why his comments had sparked such a huge reaction, he said: “Because I’m talking common sense. It’s as simple as that. I’m getting a lot of emails of support. The left will obviously jump on this [and] the mainstream media.”

He added: “I’ll stick to my point … There is a massive problem in this country where people simply cannot cook.”

It comes as it emerged that Mr Anderson claimed almost £220,000 in expenses in a single year. The sum was slightly higher than the average £203,000 claimed by MPs. His biggest cost was on staffing at £165,215, followed by £33,144 for office costs.

Labour branded Mr Anderson’s remarks “beyond belief”, while the Liberal Democrats described them as “disgraceful” and the SNP said they were “crass”.

The TUC insisted the comments showed “how out of touch Conservative MPs and ministers are with the cost-of-living emergency”.

The Trussell Trust food bank network also rejected the idea that education was the main problem. Sumi Rabindrakumar, head of policy, told The Independent : “Food bank need in the UK is about lack of income, not food.”

The Trussell Trust network distributed more than 2.1 million emergency food parcels – a 14 per cent increase compared to same period in 2019-20.

The Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) has written to the chancellor Rishi Sunak to warn that they are close to “breaking point” from an unsustainable surge in demand during the cost of living crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278q37_0fbPBBv600

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins condemned her colleague’s comments on Thursday. “That’s not right – I do not agree with him,” she told Sky News about his remarks.

The Tory minister added: “I have said I don’t agree with him. This is not the view of me or anyone else in government. I really appreciate the work of food banks across the country.”

However, Mr Anderson was backed by fellow Conservative MP Ben Bradley, who said there is a problem with “basic education” and “poor basic skills around cooking and budgeting”.

The MP for Mansfield added: “if you don’t know as a parent how to do things and you find that cycle of poverty and it is important to break into that at some stage with the kind of education Lee is talking about.”

Labour frontbencher Lisa Nandy told Sky News: “We need to stop this patronising rubbish about this being the fault of people who are working harder than ever before.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP : People use food banks because they cannot budget or cook properly

A Conservative MP has suggested people in the UK use food banks because they “cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, invited “everybody” on the opposition benches in the House of Commons to visit a food bank in Ashfield, Notts, where, when people come for a food parcel, they now need to register for a “budgeting course” and a “cooking course”.He claimed food bank users in his constituency are shown how to cook meals for “about 30 pence a day”.When asked by a Labour MP if it should be necessary to have food banks in 21st century Britain,...
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Time to start making friends with next door! Fears jealous neighbours could kibosh extensions and loft conversions under new plan to give whole streets a vote on if they are approved

Neighbours will go to war if Michael Gove allows them to veto property extensions in their area as part of his controversial new planning reforms, critics claimed today. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will legalise 'street votes' where most loft conversions, conservatories and other building works can be built quicker, without full planning permission, as long as a third of locals don't object.
POLITICS
The Independent

Patel accuses Labour of defending foreign murderers and paedophiles coming to UK

Priti Patel faced calls to tone down accusations about Labour, after she claimed the party was “eager to defend the murderers, paedophiles… and people with no right to be here”.Opening day two of the Queen’s Speech Commons debate focusing on preventing crime and delivering justice, the Home Secretary detailed plans to overhaul human rights law, claiming they would “restore public confidence” in the justice system.Ms Patel also heard suggestions from the Tory backbenches that disruptive environmental demonstrators should be put to work in a chain gang, as she unveiled measures to punish “guerrilla” protest tactics.But Labour MP Conor McGinn (St...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Victoria Atkins
The Independent

Jamaicans with disabilities who came to UK as children facing ‘unjust and inhumane’ deportation

Most of the Jamaicans facing deportation next week on a government flight live with a disability or health problem and came to Britain as children, according to analysis shared with The Independent.The Home Office has not disclosed how many are scheduled to be on Wednesday’s flight, but about 20 have been detained at Brook House, Colnbrook and Harmondsworth detention centres in preparation. Thirteen of them came to the UK under the age of 18, according to a study by campaigners Movement for Justice.All except two have reported mental health difficulties such as depression and anxiety, while several have made attempts...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Aid#Common Sense#Cooking#Times Radio
The Independent

Jamaican ‘wrongly’ detained for deportation launches legal action against Home Office

A Jamaican national who says he has been wrongly detained ahead of next week’s deportation flight is launching legal action against the Home Office, The Independent can reveal.James Matthews, 33, was awaiting the outcome of his application for leave to remain when seven immigration officers stormed into his home, claiming that he was in the country illegally, before he was taken to Harmondsworth Immigration Removal Centre (IRC).The former banker at Jamaica National Bank had applied for leave to remain on the basis of his relationship with a British citizen in July 2020, but the Home Office said this application was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

'If men had this problem, they would have called in the Army by now': Tory MP Caroline Nokes reveals she is about to run out of her own HRT medication amid national shortage

One of the MPs who fought to change the law to make menopause drugs cheaper is about to run out of her own hormone replacement medication. Caroline Nokes has revealed she will have used up her supply by Tuesday, after being hit by the national shortage of HRT products affecting women across Britain.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I was raised by a mother who was battling ME – it’s not just ‘being tired’, it’s a devastating, life-defining disease

When people ask me what ME is, I try to remind myself that the knot in my gut isn’t their fault. No matter how well intentioned, the accompanying question: “Is that when you’re always tired?” – and knowing how far short from the reality this falls, is something I’ll never get used to.It sometimes feels easier to admit defeat than divulge the reality. For me, ME mostly means heartache. ME is watching my mum struggle to walk up the stairs most days, or to shuffle to the kitchen to take her painkillers. It’s hearing her mentally strain to engage...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Scandal-hit heart surgery unit warned for third time over ‘toxic’ culture

Junior doctors have been prevented from returning to scandal hit heart surgery unit previously criticised over “toxic” culture, The Independent has learned.This week, a coroner defended cardiac surgery at St George’s University Hospital, criticising an NHS-commissioned review into 67 deaths that warned of poor care.However, The Independent has learned the unit received a critical report from Health Education England (HEE), the body responsible for healthcare training, just last year.The NHS authority was so concerned about culture problems and “inappropriate behavior” within the unit that it took away the junior doctors working there.This is the third time HEE has intervened since...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Tory chairman Oliver Dowden left red-faced as champagne bottle signed by Boris Johnson is sold as a 'souvenir of Partygate' after he donated it to a charity auction

Tory chairman Oliver Dowden was today left red-faced as a Boris Johnson-signed bottle of champagne he donated to a charity auction was sold as a 'souvenir' of the Partygate scandal. But the Cabinet minister rejected allegations he had made fun of Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street as Opposition MPs lined...
U.K.
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rachel Riley says ‘attacks’ on JK Rowling’s trans views stem from her defence of Jews ‘against Jeremy Corbyn’

Rachel Riley has said that criticism of JK Rowling’s views on trans rights stems from her speaking out “against Jeremy Corbyn and antisemitism”.The Countdown whiz, who has appeared on the show since 2009, was asked about the backlash Rowling has received during a new interview.The Harry Potter author has been widely criticised in recent years for her controversial comments about transgender rights, which began in June 2020 when she called out the gender-inclusive term “people who menstruate”.“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” Rowling wrote, adding: “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”While there was...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rishi Sunak claims ‘technical problems’ stopped him increasing benefits again this year

Rishi Sunak has claimed he was prevented from raising benefits more during his spring statement because the old computer system used by the Department for Work and Pensions wouldn't let him.Mr Sunak acknowledged that blaming technical problems “sounds like an excuse”, but suggested the government can only increase welfare “once a year”.“The operation of our welfare system is technically complicated and it's not necessarily possible to do that for everybody,” the chancellor said. “The systems are built in a way that it can only be done once a year.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Partygate: Police issue 50 additional fines for Downing Street lockdown breachesPrince Charles and Rishi Sunak meet Kickstart scheme youngsters at JD SportsIsraeli forces attack mourners carrying casket of dead Al Jazeera journalist
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy