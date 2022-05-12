ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s Jubilee: Who is performing at the Platinum Party at the Palace?

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June, with a whole line-up of events taking place across the country to celebrate her 70-year reign.

One of the most star-studded events taking place over the bank holiday weekend is the Platinum Party at the Palace , which will be broadcast live on the BBC on Saturday 4 June.

The concert, taking place at Buckingham Palace , will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp . It will include three stages, 3D-projections across the face of the palace and an in-person audience of 10,000.

The event’s official description reads: “With state-of-the-art technology and a stunning stage design, the event will feature an incredible range of highlights from global music stars with a full, live orchestra – to actors from film, TV and the stage telling the story and celebrating some of the most significant cultural moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign.”

The full line-up of acts will be announced by the BBC in the coming weeks. The first name on the list is British musician George Ezra .

Ezra’s booking was announced in February , with the 28-year-old “Shotgun” singer promising to “bring pop and roll to the palace”.

“I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert. What an incredible honour to be asked,” he said.

We will keep this list updated as more acts are announced...

The Independent

